The House Sitter Actress Ashley Dulaney joins The Fash Life

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contact: Lisa Valerie Morgan, lisa@hollywoodfoodchain.comLOS ANGELES, CA, JANUARY 27, 2020 – Actress Ashley Dulaney will join the cast of The Fash Life series with new episodes beginning on January, 29th.Dulaney who is best known for her work as the lead in Lifetime’s thriller film The House Sitter, most recently starred in Hulu’s Emmy Award winning series The Act. She is also known for her recurring role on FX’s Justified, as well as guest starring roles on Scandal, The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Day’s of Our Lives and Lifetime’s Babysitter's Black Book. She currently plays a recurring role on the newly debuted Fox show 911 Lone Star from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.The Fash Life is a first of its kind digital TV series that takes you behind the flawless Instagram posts to show you what the world of an Influencer is really like -- in all its glamour, all its challenges and all its #fails. Through short 3-15 minute episodes, the series takes its audience into the world of beauty, fashion and lifestyle with Influencer-led panels and comedy sketches staring well known digital Influencers, as well as some crazy fakers played by actors.Dulaney plays newbie blogger Poppy Peterson who is eager to make her mark on the Blogosphere through her blog and vlog “Poppy’s Pinwheel.” Poppy’s bold efforts evoke an I Love Lucy style chutzpah as they often lead to disaster, yet she never gives up on her dreams of Insta-Fame.The Fash Life was created by Actress/Writer turned Fashion Blogger Lisa Valerie Morgan and Award Winning Filmmaker Rebecca Hu (Winner of Project Greenlight’s 2016 Writing Competition and a 2017 LA Emmy Award).New episodes of The Fash Life can be seen every Wednesday on YouTube beginning January 29, 2020.The show’s trailer can be found at www. thefashlifeseries.com . You can also follow the show @thefashlifeseries on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.Connect with The Fash Life:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thefashlifeseries Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefashlifeseries/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/fashlifeseries Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheFashLifeSeries/ #thefashlifeseriesLisa Valerie Morganlisa@hollywoodfoodchain.com(213) 445-6983



