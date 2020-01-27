We Insure, Inc. welcomes new Franchise Sales Consultant, John Henning.

We Insure, Inc. Adds John Henning To The Team To Support Efforts To Grow The Franchise Nationwide.

John’s high caliber of franchise knowledge and expertise in the industry will be a positive addition to our growth and momentum.” — Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure , Inc., one of the fastest-growing insurance franchise operations announces the addition of a seasoned professional, John Henning as a Franchise Sales Consultant. John will be a valued addition to the organization and will help grow the franchise footprint nationwide.John has more than 15 years of experience in the franchise industry. He has guided more than 350 entrepreneurs into franchise ownership across many franchise systems. John has a unique process by using in-depth mutual discovery to help franchise ownership see if the business model is the right fit for them, and to see if they are the right fit for the company."We are excited to welcome John to the We Insure Team,” said Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure, Inc. "John’s high caliber of franchise knowledge and expertise in the industry will be a positive addition to our growth and momentum."The expanded sales team will support the national expansion plan to bring We Insure locations to multiple states in 2020. Many entrepreneurs will be able to join the movement with the help of this expanding team. “This is a great time to join We Insure, with multiple new initiatives and a turn-key operation that aligns with a growing market,” said John. “I am excited to be part of the team and honored to work for such a well-respected company in the insurance industry . I look forward to working with entrepreneurs and helping them find the best solution that will help them grow their business.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.