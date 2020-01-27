There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,941 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari to announce 2019 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on February 4

/EIN News/ -- Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2.00 p.m. GMT / 3.00 p.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 4.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

