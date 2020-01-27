Ambassador-Designate of Kingdom of Bahrain to Arab Republic of Egypt presents copy of his credentials to Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol in Cairo

Ambassador-Designate of Kingdom of Bahrain to Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder presented copy of his credentials to the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

Mr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder expressed his pride in the historic brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, which are constantly developing at all levels. He also affirmed the two countries’ keenness to enhance bilateral joint cooperation and cooperation for the common interests of the two countries and brotherly peoples.

For his part, the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol noted the solid bilateral relations between the two countries, reviewing means of enhancing cooperation and wishing the Ambassador-Designate success in his duties.



