Intetics Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Making Impact for a Quarter of a Century

Intetics Inc, a leading global technology company, is celebrating 25 (11001 in binary code) years of making an impact in IT business.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intetics Inc, a leading global technology company, is celebrating 25 (11001 in binary code) years of making an impact in IT business.

While the company was formed in 1995, it still retains the entrepreneurial spirit and startup mindset. In the early days, Intetics operated with 5 employees and has since grown to over 750 employees located in six offices around the world.

Since 1995, Intetics went the road from a boutique software development company to a globally recognized outsourcing organization, making an impact across such industries as healthcare, insurance, education, media and entertainment, logistics, eCommerce, IT, Finance and many more.

During this period, Intetics guided hundreds of companies from a startup idea to a full-scale company; created business methodologies, and frameworks, like Predictive Software Engineering (PSE), and models applied in outsourcing industry.

The company was recognized by IAOP as one of the best of the Global Outsourcing 100 organizations. Intetics proudly stands among sustaining Wikipedia donors and sponsor of Davos Houses at the World Greatest Economic Gathering.

Being guided by a Certified Outsourcing Professional, member of Forbes Technology Council, company President & CEO, Boris Kontsevoi, all these years the Intetics team exceeds just by accepting the software challenge. The perseverance of project managers, teams and engineers was rewarded by GSA UK awards, American Business Awards, Inc 5000 ranking, Software 500 ranking and HFS research company.

Intetics is proud to celebrate its 25th birthday and would like to say a big Thank You! to everyone who made the last twenty-five years possible. The spirit and desire to make great software and provide exceptional service is present at Intetics more than ever.

Follow us #11001Intetics in social media to stay tuned.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework. Intetics’ core strength is the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Science, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation and Geospatial solutions. Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building, and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.

Intetics operates from 10 offices in 6 countries including US (headquarters), Germany, UK, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold and Amazon Partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP’s Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.