The Medical Transcription Market is expected to grow by USD 16.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Medical Transcription Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global medical transcription market and it is poised to grow by USD 16. 64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Our reports on medical transcription market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growth in healthcare IT spending. In addition, rising applications of bi in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical transcription market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global medical transcription market is segmented as below:

End-Users

• Hospitals

• Physician groups and clinics



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for medical transcription market growth

This study identifies rising applications of bi in the healthcare industry as the prime reasons driving the medical transcription market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in medical transcription market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical transcription market, including some of the vendors such as Acusis LLC, Excel Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., MModal IP LLC, MTBC Inc., nThrive Inc., Nuance Communications Inc. and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



