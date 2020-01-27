A Closer Look at John Zimmel and His Passion for Entrepreneurship

Owner of four media companies, John Zimmel from Greenwich, CT, sits down for an interview; shares how he came to be a successful entrepreneur at 21 years old.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Zimmel of Greenwich , CT is a young entrepreneur who’s full of ideas, energy, and momentum. He owns four main businesses: Grass Fed Audio, West 35 Media, Nameless Productions, and his parent communications company, Labyrinth35 X. He also has a side project in magic.First, thank you, John, for taking the time to chat. Tell us a little about yourself. How did you get started on your entrepreneurial journey?It actually started while on a mission trip. I was tasked with doing the video and fell in love with it. There are so many small, but significant moments a camera can capture. It’s a rush to nail that perfect shot. I was immediately addicted.What kind of video production projects have you gotten to do?My video production business, Nameless Productions, has allowed me to meet a lot of great people that I never would have met and be involved in some really fun projects, like shooting for the Guinness Book of World Records for highest pogo jump and New York Fashion Week. I’ve gotten to meet the World Champion Skimboarder, Austin Keen and capture some really cool stuff for him as well.What led you to start your other media companies, Grass Fed Audio and West 35 Media?After I started Nameless Productions, I realized there was a real gap between clients receiving the video and using the content to its highest potential. So many people and personal brands don’t know how to properly promote themselves or attract customers through social media. It’s also a big-time issue, which is where West 35 comes in. We take that over so businesses can focus their energy on growing and serving their customers.Grass Fed Audio sort of came about as an accident. A friend needed help recording some music. I had some audio equipment, we produced some great music and then it grew from there. Now, we have a full studio where we produce albums, provide audio for live events, and offer creative consulting to budding artists. We have a lot of fun since we get to jam out and experiment with a variety of sounds.What’s next for John Zimmel Right now, I am focused on expanding. I now have two locations in Florida and Connecticut. It’s wild to think I’ve come this far. But I love what I do and can’t wait to grow to more locations and help more interesting people and businesses.Want to learn more about John Zimmel’s services? Visit https://johnzimmel.com/posts/ to learn more.About John Zimmel John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. John Zimmel owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X, audio production company, Grass Fed Audio, digital content creation agency, West 35 Media, and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.