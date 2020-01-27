Analysis on India's $46.2B Nutritional Bars Market, 2014-2024 - Key Players are General Mills India, Naturell (India), Sun Hygiene Foods, and Sprout Life Foods

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Nutritional Bars Market By Type (Protein Bars, Cereal/ Energy Bars & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian nutritional bars market stood at $ 9.4 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 30%, to reach $ 46.2 million by 2024.

Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, asthma, and other heart diseases and rising consciousness among consumers towards healthy eating habits. Moreover, other factors such as rising disposable income coupled with growing number of domestic and international market players are further anticipated to fuel growth in the Indian nutritional bars market during the forecast period.

The Indian nutritional bars market is controlled by these major players, namely - General Mills India Private Limited, Naturell (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sun Hygiene Foods Pvt. Ltd, Sprout Life Foods Private Ltd, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian nutritional bars market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian nutritional bars market on the basis of type, distribution channel, region, and company.

To analyze and forecast the market share for nutritional bars with respect to type: Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, etc.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of region by segmenting the Indian nutritional bars market into four regions, namely - North, East, West and South.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian nutritional bars market.

To examine the supply chain along with margins in nutritional bars market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market, which are involved in the supply of nutritional bars in India.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Aided Brand Awareness

4.2. Product Pricing

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

5. Global Nutritional Bar Market Overview

6. India Nutritional Bar Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Protein Bar, Meal Replacement Bar, Snack Bar, Others*)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers, Pharmacies, Online & Others**)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. India Snack Bar Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8. India Protein Bar Replacement Bar Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9. India Meal Replacement Bar Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value and Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10. Price Point Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

11.3. Opportunities

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Naturell (India) Private Limited

15.2.2. Sproutlife Foods Private Limited

15.2.3. General Mills India Private Limited

15.2.4. Sun Hygiene Foods Private Limited

15.2.5. Pure Snacks Private Limited

15.2.6. Stayfit Enterprize Private Limited

15.2.7. Swasthum Wellness Pvt Ltd

15.2.8. Bright Lifecare Private Limited

15.2.9. Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited

15.2.10. Firmroots Private Limited

16. Strategic Recommendations

