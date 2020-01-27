Global Body Control Module (BCM) Market Forecast to 2027 - Self-Driving Vehicles Can Uncover Opportunities for BCM Stakeholders
The global body control module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 29.2 billion in 2019.
The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Hella (Germany), and Aptiv (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The advent of body control functions and increasing mid-size and luxury vehicle production are anticipated to trigger the growth of the body control module market.
Increasing body electronic functions in modern vehicles and cost benefits associated with the body control module are the primary enabler for the growth of the body control module market. However, the technical programming of the body control module is restraining the growth of the body control module market during the forecast period.
High-end BCM is the largest functionality segment of the body control module market during the forecast period.
The rising demand for concierge body functions inside the vehicle and handling such critical function is imposing OEMs to use high-end body control module in their vehicle model variants. High-end BCM are installed with higher configuration microcontroller and other hardware component making it capable of handling complex body control functions. These features make it a preferred choice for OEM for their high-end variants of vehicle models.
The light-duty vehicle segment is expected to dominate the body control module market.
Each light-duty vehicle is installed with the body control module for proper operations of other body control functions. OEMs are customizing/tuning the body control module for their respective vehicle models. Considering the availability of customization in the vehicles, people are also willing to go for such vehicle offerings. This is the reason for the growth of the light-duty vehicle market in every region.
RoW is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Most of Tier I, II suppliers and OEMs are focusing on the automotive market of the Rest of the world. Countries in the rest of the world category are becoming self-dependent and economically strong. The production of vehicles in this region is increasing day-by-day. People in these countries are also looking out for high featured vehicles. This is the reason for the growth of the body control module in the rest of the world region.
