Global Body Control Module (BCM) Market Forecast to 2027 - Self-Driving Vehicles Can Uncover Opportunities for BCM Stakeholders

The global body control module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 29.2 billion in 2019.



The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Hella (Germany), and Aptiv (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The advent of body control functions and increasing mid-size and luxury vehicle production are anticipated to trigger the growth of the body control module market.



Increasing body electronic functions in modern vehicles and cost benefits associated with the body control module are the primary enabler for the growth of the body control module market. However, the technical programming of the body control module is restraining the growth of the body control module market during the forecast period.



High-end BCM is the largest functionality segment of the body control module market during the forecast period.



The rising demand for concierge body functions inside the vehicle and handling such critical function is imposing OEMs to use high-end body control module in their vehicle model variants. High-end BCM are installed with higher configuration microcontroller and other hardware component making it capable of handling complex body control functions. These features make it a preferred choice for OEM for their high-end variants of vehicle models.



The light-duty vehicle segment is expected to dominate the body control module market.



Each light-duty vehicle is installed with the body control module for proper operations of other body control functions. OEMs are customizing/tuning the body control module for their respective vehicle models. Considering the availability of customization in the vehicles, people are also willing to go for such vehicle offerings. This is the reason for the growth of the light-duty vehicle market in every region.



RoW is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Most of Tier I, II suppliers and OEMs are focusing on the automotive market of the Rest of the world. Countries in the rest of the world category are becoming self-dependent and economically strong. The production of vehicles in this region is increasing day-by-day. People in these countries are also looking out for high featured vehicles. This is the reason for the growth of the body control module in the rest of the world region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Body Control Module Market

4.2 Market Growth Rate, By Region

4.3 Market, By Vehicle Type

4.4 Market, By Functionality

4.5 Market, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Currency & Pricing

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Revenue Shift Driving the Body Control Market Growth

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Increasing Body Electronic Functions in Modern Vehicles

5.3.2.2 Cost Benefits Associated With BCM

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Programming of Body Control Module

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Embedded Body Control Module (BCM) Solutions

5.3.4.2 Self-Driving Vehicle Can Uncover Opportunities for BCM Stakeholders

5.3.5 Challenges

5.3.5.1 Developing BCM in Line With the Increasing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Operations

5.4 Body Control Module Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)

5.4.1 Market: Most Likely Scenario

5.4.2 Market: Optimistic Scenario

5.4.3 Market: Pessimistic Scenario

5.4.4 Impact Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Body Control Module: Trend

6.1.1 Use of High-End Functionality Body Control Module

6.2 Regulatory Overview

6.2.1 Autosar Compliance

6.2.2 Safety Compliance

6.3 Body Control Module Market: Value Chain

6.4 Porter's Five Forces



7 Body Control Module Market, By Functionality

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Assumptions

7.1.2 Research Methodology for Functionality Segment

7.2 High-End BCM

7.2.1 Increasing Awareness Related to Vehicle Safety and Convenience is Driving the Market for High-End BCM

7.3 Low-End BCM

7.3.1 Increased Production of Economy Class Vehicles and Trucks to Drive the Market for Low-End Body Control Module



8 Body Control Module Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Segment

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Body Control Module for Modern Vehicle to Drive the Market for Hardware Component

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Body Control Module to Drive the Market for Software Component

8.4 Market Leaders



9 Body Control Module Market, By Bit Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Assumptions

9.1.2 Research Methodology for Bit Size Segment

9.2 8 Bit

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Economy and Mid-Sized Vehicles to Boost the Market for B Bit MCU

9.3 16 Bit

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Body Control Features to Drive the Market for 16 Bit MCU

9.4 32 Bit

9.4.1 Increasing Global Sales of Ultra-Luxury Vehicle to Drive the Market for 32 Bit MCU

9.5 Market Leaders



10 Communication Protocols

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

10.1.2 Controller Area Network (CAN)

10.1.3 Flexray

10.2 Market Leaders



11 Power Distribution Components

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Relays

11.1.2 Fuses



12 Body Control Module Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Assumptions

12.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Segment

12.2 Light-Duty Vehicle

12.2.1 Economy Class

12.2.2 Mid-Size Class

12.2.3 Luxury Class

12.3 Heavy-Duty Vehicle

12.3.1 Truck

12.3.2 Bus

12.4 Key Industry Insights



13 Body Control Module Market, By Electric Vehicle

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Assumptions

13.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Segment

13.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

13.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

13.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

13.5 Key Industry Insights



14 Body Control Module Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Assumptions

14.1.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Type

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 China

14.2.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Production With Modern Body Control Functions to Drive the Chinese Market

14.2.2 India

14.2.2.1 Increasing Luxury Vehicle Sales to Drive the Indian Market

14.2.3 Japan

14.2.3.1 Significant Technology Adoption to Drive the Japanese Market

14.2.4 South Korea

14.2.4.1 Developments in Body Electronics and Reduction in Vehicle Body Weight to Drive the South Korean Market

14.2.5 Thailand

14.2.5.1 Thailand has the Largest Automotive Production Capacity Among Southeast Asian Countries

14.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.2.6.1 Increasing Sales of Premium Vehicles to Drive the Rest of Asia Pacific Market

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Modern Technologies in Every Class of Light-Duty Vehicles to Drive the German Market

14.3.2 France

14.3.2.1 Rising Safety Concerns Among Vehicle Occupants to Drive the French Market

14.3.3 UK

14.3.3.1 Heavy Investments By OEMs and Tier I and Ii Suppliers are Expected to Drive the UK Market

14.3.4 Spain

14.3.4.1 Increasing Production of D, E, and F Segment Light-Duty Vehicles to Drive the Spanish Market

14.3.5 Russia

14.3.5.1 Continuous Increase in Vehicle Sales to Drive the Russian Market

14.3.6 Turkey

14.3.6.1 Increasing Automotive Investments in Recent Years to Drive the Turkish Market

14.3.7 Rest of Europe

14.3.7.1 Continuous Growth of the Automotive Industry in Eastern Europe to Drive the Rest of Europe Market

14.4 North America

14.4.1 Canada

14.4.1.1 Increasing Use of Lcvs Equipped With Modern Electronic Architecture to Drive the Canadian Market

14.4.2 Mexico

14.4.2.1 Growth of Us-Mexico Trade to Drive the Mexican Market

14.4.3 US

14.4.3.1 Developments in the Field of Connected Cars and NHTSA Mandates to Drive the US Market

14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

14.5.1 Brazil

14.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Light-Duty Vehicles to Drive the Brazilian Market

14.5.2 Iran

14.5.2.1 Increasing Sales of Luxury Vehicles to Drive the Iranian Market

14.5.3 Rest of RoW

14.5.3.1 Adoption of Modern Safety Technologies to Drive the Rest of RoW Market

14.6 Key Industry Insights

14.7 Market Leaders



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Body Control Module: Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Terminology

15.3.2 Visionary Leaders

15.3.3 Innovators

15.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.5 Emerging Companies

15.4 Winners vs Tail-Enders

15.5 Competitive Scenario

15.5.1 New Product Developments/Launches

15.5.2 Expansion, 2018-2019

15.5.3 Acquisition

15.5.4 Agreements/Partnerships/Contracts, 2017-2019



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Continental

16.2 Robert Bosch

16.3 Aptiv

16.4 Lear Corporation

16.5 Denso

16.6 Hella

16.7 Visteon

16.8 Infineon Technologies

16.9 NXP Semiconductors

16.10 Renesas

16.11 STMicroelectronics

16.12 Other Key Regional Players

16.12.1 Asia-Pacific

16.12.1.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

16.12.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.12.1.3 Panasonic Corporation

16.12.1.4 Rohm Semiconductor

16.12.1.5 Toshiba Corporation

16.12.1.6 New Japan Radio

16.12.1.7 Luxshare

16.12.1.8 Omron

16.12.1.9 Diamond Electric

16.12.1.10 Embitel

16.12.2 North America

16.12.2.1 Texas Instruments

16.12.2.2 New Eagle

16.12.2.3 Maxim Integrated

16.12.2.4 Microchip Technology



