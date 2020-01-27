Announcing New Look, Name and Future of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the launch of our new name, logo and colour scheme to represent the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board – who we are and what we do. The name has been revised from the Toronto Real Estate Board to reflect the regional nature of TREB that has been in place since 2002.

This brand refresh shows the evolution of our REALTOR® Members, the organization and the real estate industry since our founding 100 years ago. Having been at the forefront of the real estate industry since 1920, this change, although subtle, is significant to benefit our 56,000 Realtor Members and their clients.

In the summer of 2018, we embarked on an extensive research and feedback process with key stakeholders, including our Board of Directors and Members. Through numerous surveys and focus groups, we gained a better understanding of how they felt about the existing brand and how best to demonstrate our growth in the new brand.

Our new logo reflects some of the key competencies that came from the research and speaks to our leadership in the fields of market facts and data, technology, innovation and professionalism.

“The icon in the new logo is meant to represent Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Members as a unified force for positive (upward) movement of growth in the real estate profession. It showcases the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board as a progressive and transformative force in the industry,” said TREB President Michael Collins.

“It is also suggestive of a built form, whether you see a traditional home roofline or a condominium. All of the fifteen circles are a different size, create a sense of movement and momentum,” continued Collins.

“The new tagline, ‘Professionals connecting people, property and communities’ speaks volumes about who the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Members are and what the organization is. Above all, the new tagline emphasizes the professionalism of our Members. It puts their good name first by highlighting what our Members do – they build communities and help people find their dream homes,” said Toronto Regional Real Estate Board CEO John DiMichele.

