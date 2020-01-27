Global $36.4B Business Jets Market Study, 2019-2030 - Major Players are Bombardier, Embraer, Textron, Gulfstream, Airbus, and Boeing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End-User (Private, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business jets market is estimated at USD 24.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to USD 36.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Major companies profiled in the report include Bombardier (Canada), Embraer (Brazil), Textron Inc. (US), Gulfstream (US), Airbus (Netherland), and Boeing (US), among others.



An increasing number of high net worth individuals is one of the significant factors driving the business jets market



Besides an increasing number of high net worth individuals, aging fleet size and upcoming new aircraft programs are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Based on aircraft type, large segment projected to lead business jets market during the forecast period



Based on aircraft type, the large segment is projected to lead the business jets market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the comfort that large business jets provide. Large jets comprise standard heavy jets and ultra-long-range heavy jets, which are priced much higher than light and mid-sized jets. The delivered volume of large jets is 1/3rd that of total business jets, and its price is more than double of average business jet price, leading to a larger market share.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2019



North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the maximum number of high-net-worth individuals in this region, and the presence of major business jet manufacturers in this region such as Textron (US), Bombardier (Canada), and Gulfstream (US), among others. Additionally, the availability of airports across North America enables ease in business travel across the region. Geographically, North America is the biggest region, by area, hence it is important for business travelers to opt for the fastest mode of transport to save time, resulting in increasing demand for business jets.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Business Jets Market, 2019-2030

4.2 Business Jets Market, By Aircraft Type

4.3 Business Jets Market, By End-use

4.4 Business Jets Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Introduction of New Programs

5.2.1.2 Recommencement of Global Economic Growth

5.2.1.3 Aging Fleet Size

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lengthy Period of Product Certification From Aviation Authorities

5.2.2.2 Uncertainty of Orders

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evtol Aircraft

5.2.3.2 Advent of Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Propulsion Technology

5.2.3.3 Entry of New Business Jets OEMs

5.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Business Jets From Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Prices



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Current and Futuristic Trends

6.4.1 Sophistication of Cabin Interiors

6.4.1.1 Cabin Lighting

6.4.1.2 IFEC

6.4.1.3 Cabin Management Systems

6.4.2 Autonomous Business Aircraft

6.4.3 Electric Propulsion

6.4.3.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design

6.4.3.2 All-Electric Propulsion System Design



7 Business Jets Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Inexpensive Ultra-Short-Haul Journeys is Driving the Growth of the Light Segment

7.3 Mid-Sized

7.3.1 Increase in Intercity Travel is Driving the Market for Mid-Sized Business Jets

7.4 Large

7.4.1 Increase in the Customization and High Demand for Extra Range in Business Aviation is Driving the Market for Large Business Jets

7.5 Airliners

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for VVIP Travel is Driving the Airliners Segment



8 Business Jets Market, By End-use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Private

8.2.1 Increasing use for Personal, Corporate, and Governmental Purposes is Expected to Drive the Private Segment

8.3 Operator

8.3.1 Charter Services and Jet Card Programs Driving the Demand for Business Jets By Operators



9 Business Jets Market, By Point of Sale

9.1 Introduction

9.2 OEM

9.2.1 Conventional

9.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Business Flights is Estimated to Drive the Conventional Segment

9.2.2 Hybrid-Electric

9.2.2.1 Electrification of Aircraft is Estimated to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Electric Propulsion in the Business Jets Market

9.3 Aftermarket

9.3.1 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

9.3.1.1 Increasing Maintenance and Overhaul of Existing Business Jets Fleet is Expected to Drive the Growth of the MRO Segment

9.3.2 Parts Replacement

9.3.2.1 Increase in Business Jet Flight Hours is Among the Factors Contributing to the Demand for Retrofit Parts for Aircraft



10 Business Jets Market, By Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM Systems

10.2.1 Aerostructures

10.2.1.1 Fuselage

10.2.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Monocoque Fuselage is Driving the Growth of the Fuselage Segment

10.2.1.2 Empennage

10.2.1.2.1 Demand for More Safer Rides is Driving the Empennage Segment

10.2.1.3 Flight Control Surfaces

10.2.1.3.1 Ease Maneuverability of Aircraft Aided By Flight Control Surfaces is Expected to Drive the Growth of Flight Control Surfaces Segment

10.2.1.4 Wings

10.2.1.4.1 Introduction of Lightweight Wings is Driving the Growth of Wings Segment

10.2.1.5 Nacelle and Pylon

10.2.1.5.1 Advancements in Aerospace Materials are Resulting in the Development of High Strength Nacelle and Pylon

10.2.1.6 Nose

10.2.1.6.1 Increasing Need to Enhance the Aerodynamics of Business Jets is Driving the Nose Segment

10.2.2 Avionics

10.2.2.1 Flight Management Systems

10.2.2.1.1 Need to Smoothen Flight Planning Operations is Driving the Demand for Flight Management Systems

10.2.2.2 Communication Systems

10.2.2.2.1 the Expected Commercialization of 5g in Business Aviation is Likely to Drive the Demand for Communication Systems

10.2.2.3 Navigation Systems

10.2.2.3.1 Growing Need for Autonomous Navigation is Driving the Navigation Systems Segment

10.2.2.4 Software

10.2.2.4.1 Development of Analytical Software Algorithms is Driving the Demand for Software for Business Jets

10.2.3 Aircraft Systems

10.2.3.1 Hydraulic Systems

10.2.3.1.1 Requirement of Hydraulics for Heavy-Duty Applications in Business Jets is Expected to Drive the Growth of Hydraulic Systems Segment

10.2.3.2 Pneumatic Systems

10.2.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Aircraft Valves is Expected to Drive the Pneumatic Systems Segment

10.2.3.3 Environmental Control Systems

10.2.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Passenger Comfort is Expected to Drive the Environmental Control Systems Segment

10.2.3.4 Emergency Systems

10.2.3.4.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Aircraft Safety is Expected to Drive the Demand for Emergency Systems

10.2.3.5 Electrical Systems

10.2.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Aircraft is Driving the Growth of Electrical Systems

10.2.3.6 Propulsion Systems

10.2.3.6.1 Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion is Driving the Demand for Propulsion Systems

10.2.3.7 Landing Systems

10.2.3.7.1 Electrification of Landing Systems is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Landing Systems Segment

10.2.4 Cabin Interiors

10.2.4.1 Seats

10.2.4.1.1 Demand for Enhanced Passenger Comfort and Growing Preference for Electric Seats are Expected to Drive the Seats Segment

10.2.4.2 IFEC

10.2.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Internet Connectivity During Air Travel is Driving the IFEC Segment

10.2.4.3 Galley

10.2.4.3.1 Customization of Galley Components is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Galley Segment

10.2.4.4 Panels

10.2.4.4.1 Panels Provide Support to Internal Wires and Critical Systems in Business Jets

10.2.4.5 Stowage Bins

10.2.4.5.1 Demand for Extra Luggage Space is Expected to Drive the Stowage Bins Segment

10.2.4.6 Lavatory

10.2.4.6.1 Increase in the Demand for High-Tech Lavatories in Business Jets is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Lavatory Segment

10.2.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields

10.3 Aftermarket Systems

10.3.1 Aerostructures

10.3.2 Avionics

10.3.2.1 Flight Management Systems

10.3.2.2 Communication Systems

10.3.2.3 Navigation Systems

10.3.2.4 Software

10.3.3 Aircraft Systems

10.3.3.1 Hydraulic Systems

10.3.3.2 Pneumatic Systems

10.3.3.3 Environmental Control

10.3.3.4 Emergency Systems

10.3.3.5 Electrical Systems

10.3.3.6 Propulsion Systems

10.3.3.7 Landing Systems

10.3.4 Cabin Interiors

10.3.4.1 Seats

10.3.4.2 IFEC

10.3.4.3 Galley

10.3.4.4 Panels

10.3.4.5 Stowage Bins

10.3.4.6 Lavatory

10.3.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields



11 Business Jets Services Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Business Jets Services Market, By Type

11.2.1 Charter Services

11.2.1.1 Shared Private Jet Services to Help Optimize Charter Fleet Operations

11.2.2 Jet Card Programs

11.2.2.1 Debit as You Fly Program

11.2.3 Fractional Ownership

11.2.3.1 Shared Ownership With Benefits of Charter Service

11.3 Aircraft Management Services

11.4 Business Jets Services Market, By Leasing Type

11.4.1 Wet Lease

11.4.1.1 Leasing an Aircraft With All Supporting Services - Short Term Lease

11.4.2 Dry Lease

11.4.2.1 Lease an Aircraft With No Additional Services - Long Term Lease



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East

12.6 Latin America

12.7 Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Analysis

13.2.1 Business Jets Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.1.2 Innovators

13.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2.2 Business Jets Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

13.2.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.2.2.2 Responsive Companies

13.2.2.3 Dynamic Companies

13.2.2.4 Starting Blocks

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

13.3.2 New Product Launches

13.3.3 Investment, Certification, and Expansion

13.3.4 Other Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Textron Inc.

14.2 Embraer S.A.

14.3 Gulfstream Aerospace

14.4 Pilatus Aircraft

14.5 Boeing

14.6 Airbus

14.7 Bombardier Inc.

14.8 Dassault Aviation

14.9 Honda Aircraft Company

14.10 Start-ups

14.10.1 Volocopter GmbH

14.10.2 Eviation Aircraft

14.10.3 Zunum Aero

14.10.4 Lilium GmbH

14.10.5 Joby Aviation

14.10.6 Karem Aircraft Inc.

14.10.7 Lift

14.10.8 XTI Aircraft

14.10.9 Samad Aerospace



