Vishay Intertechnology Launches Integrated RGBC-IR Color Sensors With I²C Interface in Low Profile Packages

New Sensors Feature 16-Bit Resolution for Higher Sensitivity and Linearity

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today broadens its optoelectronics portfolio with new RGBC-IR sensors for applications such as automatic white balancing and color cast correction in digital cameras; automatic LCD backlight adjustment; and active monitoring of LED color output for IoT and smart lighting. The new VEML3328 (top-looking) and VEML3328SL (side-looking) sensors offer better linearity and higher sensitivity compared to previous generation devices, as well as new features including an infrared (IR) channel.



The sensors released today sense red, green, blue, clear, and IR light by incorporating photodiodes, amplifiers, and analog / digital circuits into a single CMOS chip. With the ability to calculate color temperature and sense ambient light, the devices offer a compact solution for adjusting backlighting in consumer electronics and notebook computers. They can also help to differentiate indoor from outdoor lighting environments to ensure that displays maintain consistent true color and ideal brightness levels based on the current environment lighting conditions.

In addition to digital camera and TV applications, the VEML3328 and VEML3328SL will also be used in various industrial and consumer applications where their excellent temperature compensation capability will keep the sensors’ output stable under changing temperatures.

The sensors’ built-in ambient light photodiode offers extremely high sensitivity, allowing the devices to operate in applications with dark lens designs. A programmable analog gain and integration time function, as well as the additional IR channel, allow designers to tailor the VEML3328 and VEML3328SL to their applications.

The sensors’ functions are easily operated via the simple and power-efficient I²C (SMBus compatible) interface protocol. The devices feature a low operating voltage range of 2.6 V to 3.6 V to help prolong battery life in handheld and portable systems.

Key Specifications:

Part # Package type Package

dimensions

(L x W x H, mm) Peak sensitivity (nm) Operating

voltage

range (V) Output

code VEML3328 OPLGA

(top-looking) 2.0 x 1.25 x 1.0 590, 610, 560, 470,

825 (C, R, G, B, IR) 2.6 to 3.6 16-bit, I²C VEML3328SL OPLGA

(side-looking) 2.95 x 1.50 x 1.50 590, 610, 560, 470,

825 (C, R, G, B, IR) 2.6 to 3.6 16-bit, I²C

Samples and production quantities of the VEML3328 and VEML3328SL are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

