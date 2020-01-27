American Fidelity Names Diana Bittle as New CIO

Diana Bittle, CIO of American Fidelity

American Fidelity announces Diana Bittle will take over as chief information officer from the retiring Kim Fisher.

Diana is a creative problem solver focused on using technology to better serve our Customers. ” — Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity president and chief operating officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity announces Diana Bittle will take over as chief information officer from the retiring Kim Fisher. With this transition, American Fidelity continues to be one of an estimated 18% of companies with female CIOs or chief technology officers, according to consulting firm Korn Ferry .*Bittle has been with AFA for 21 years and brings a wealth of business and systems knowledge to her new role. She previously served as chief technology officer and has experience leading multiple IT areas including software development, technical infrastructure, IT security and IT operations.“Diana is a creative problem solver focused on using technology to better serve our Customers. She strives to have her team collaborate with all aspects of our organization to develop technical solutions to simplify how we do business,” said Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity president and chief operating officer. “In addition to implementing major technology transformation, she is currently leading our efforts to create a strategic technology and workforce plan to ensure our Colleagues have the technical skills needed to continue evolving as technology rapidly changes.”In addition, Bittle is dedicated to supporting STEM education. She spends countless hours assisting organizations such as MATHCOUNTS and encourages her Colleagues to give back to the community. She created the AF Teacher Fellowship, a program that brings in STEM teachers to work in American Fidelity’s IT division for the summer and gain corporate IT experience they can share with their students. She’s also been instrumental in developing STEM Leadership programs to support teachers.*Korn Ferry, April 17, 2019###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance and Best Workplaces for Diversity.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT. And, Training magazine chose American Fidelity as one of the Training Top 125 companies that excel at employee training and development.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.