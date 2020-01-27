THE VIKING ALCHEMIST MEADERY OF MARIETTA IS OPENING A NEW TASTING ROOM IN SMYRNA, GEORGIA

Our mead today is complex, deep and spans a broad horizon. We do things that are unexpected. We twist flavors together in surprising ways. It’s the alchemist in us.

The meadery will be able to offer a wider variety of drinks, showcasing the versatility of mead to an ever-expanding audience seeking all-natural alternatives.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marietta, Georgia – January 6, 2020 - Viking Alchemist Meadery will be moving to a new location on Jonquil Drive, Smyrna GA with a planned open date of April 4, 2020. The new venue will increase the meadery’s square footage from 1,500 SF to 4,500 SF, substantially increasing event space, outdoor seating as well as an enhanced barrel aging room to accommodate the growing interest in barrel-aged mead.

The move comes during a time when mead (honey wine), as a category has increased worldwide and is expected to continue as consumers become more interested in mead as a beer and wine alternative, reflecting the general rising interest in premium craft beverages. In the US alone, there are currently over 300 operating meaderies, most of which have opened within the past five years, reflecting a strong rise in market interest.

With the move complete, The Viking Alchemist will be able to offer a wider variety of meads, showcasing the versatility of the beverage to an ever-expanding audience interested in all-natural products

“We plan to dramatically expand our barrel ageing, specialty, and seasonal lines,” says Brian Kosoris, Head Brewer. We’ll be able to deliver our premium and unique offerings more often and in greater quantity. The new space will also offer a more inviting venue, allowing families to spend time, bring pets and enjoy the best of what Cobb offers.”

The new facility will be within 5 miles of the original facility, but bring the tap room closer to OTP attractions in Altanta including the Battery and Smyrna Market. Becoming more centralized to the Atlanta suburban population will greatly increase the meadery’s ability to introduce consumers to something new and innovative and diversify consumer’s options in the Battery Corridor.

The new Smyrna Tap Room will boast a custom, 48-tap wall of mead and cider. Tripling the service capacity of the current space where the meadery has operated for almost 4 years. In addition to more taps, seating and parking, the Smryna Tap Room will accommodate small gaming and reservable event space. All of which is intended to be completed by April 4, 2020 to coincide with the meadery’s fourth anniversary.



About the Viking Alchemist Meadery

The Viking Alchemist is a family owned, veteran-focused Meadery and Cidery, established in 2015, Marietta GA. The Meadery is sold and distributed throughout Georgia with a tasting room open Thurdsay-Sunday. Over the 4 years of operation, the meadery has developed a reputation for merging modern sensibilities with the ancient craft of mead making, earning the reputation of an “alchemist.” For three years in a row, the Viking Alchemist’s Signature mead Bliss has been awarded “Best Mead in Georgia” in the Georgia Trustees Wine & Spirits Challenge.





