Mike Bracchi Campaign for Wilton Manors City Commissioner Hosts Kickoff Party in Richardson Historic Park

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Bracchi recently announced his campaign for Wilton Manors City Commissioner. Mike invites the community of Wilton Manors and the surrounding area to come celebrate the kickoff of his campaign in the heart of Wilton Manors at Richardson Historic Park. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about why Mike is the right candidate to move this city forward.

“I love living in Wilton Manors and I want to hear and address the concerns of all of its residents. I encourage the community to join us at Richardson Historic Park, to not only celebrate the campaign, but also to connect with local residents and hear what issues are important to them,” Bracchi said.

Join us for some incredible food, wine and company on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Richardson Historic Park & Nature Reserve in Wilton Manors, FL.

RSVP at Eventbrite: bit.ly/IVOTEMIKE

Suggested Donations: $20.20

Maximum Donations: $1,000

Donations to www.ivotemike.com

Event Details:

• Thursday, January 30, 2020

• 5:30 pm-7:30 pm

• Richardson Historic Park

1937 Wilton Drive,

Wilton Manors FL 33305

• Free Parking

Contact Information:

Name: Mike Bracchi

Phone: (954) 281-2212

Email: mike@ivotemike.com

For more information, please visit https://www.ivotemike.com



