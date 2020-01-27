Air Suspension Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component, By Technology, and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Suspension Market stood at around $ 733 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period.



The rising demand for higher vehicle safety and enhanced passenger comfort are among the major factors boosting the Global Air Suspension Market. The Global Air Suspension Market has been segmented based on vehicle type, technology type, component type and regional distribution.



Based on the vehicle type, the Global Air Suspension Market can be classified into Passenger Cars (PC) and Commercial Vehicles (CV). PC was the dominant vehicle type in 2018 and the segment is expected to continue its leading position in the coming years as well due to anticipated growth in premium passenger cars.



In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific air suspension market is growing at a brisk rate with China leading the numbers in the market. India is one of the largest passenger car markets in the world, however, the penetration of air suspension is low, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the Global Air Suspension Market include Continental AG, Hendrickson International Corporation, Accuair Suspension, Arnott, among others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, buyers are showing interest in vehicles equipped with air suspension system, leading to significant volume sales of air suspension systems by auto players.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Brand Recall

4.4. Product Pricing

4.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. Global Air Suspension Market Overview



6. Global Air Suspension Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By Component (Air Spring, Air Reservoir, Height Sensor, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor and Electronic Control Module)

6.2.3. By Technology (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension and Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.4.1. China Air Suspension Market Outlook

7.4.2. India Air Suspension Market Outlook

7.4.3. Japan Air Suspension Market Outlook

7.4.4. South Korea Air Suspension Market Outlook

7.4.5. Indonesia Air Suspension Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Air Suspension Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis

8.4.1. France Air Suspension Market Outlook

8.4.2. Germany Air Suspension Market Outlook

8.4.3. United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Outlook

8.4.4. Italy Air Suspension Market Outlook

8.4.5. Spain Air Suspension Market Outlook



9. North America Air Suspension Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. United States Air Suspension Market Outlook

9.4.2. Mexico Air Suspension Market Outlook

9.4.3. Canada Air Suspension Market Outlook



10. South America Air Suspension Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Component

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.3.1. Brazil Air Suspension Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Air Suspension Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Air Suspension Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Air Suspension Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Component

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis

11.4.1. South Africa Air Suspension Market Outlook

11.4.2. Saudi Arabia Air Suspension Market Outlook

11.4.3. UAE Air Suspension Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

16.2.1. Continental AG

16.2.2. Accuair Suspension

16.2.3. Thyssenkrupp AG

16.2.4. Arnott

16.2.5. Wabco Holdings Inc.

16.2.6. Hendrickson International

16.2.7. Hitachi Automotive

16.2.8. Firestone

16.2.9. Mando Corporation

16.2.10. BWI Group



17. Strategic Recommendations



