Air Suspension Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Component, By Technology, and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Suspension Market stood at around $ 733 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period.
The rising demand for higher vehicle safety and enhanced passenger comfort are among the major factors boosting the Global Air Suspension Market. The Global Air Suspension Market has been segmented based on vehicle type, technology type, component type and regional distribution.
Based on the vehicle type, the Global Air Suspension Market can be classified into Passenger Cars (PC) and Commercial Vehicles (CV). PC was the dominant vehicle type in 2018 and the segment is expected to continue its leading position in the coming years as well due to anticipated growth in premium passenger cars.
In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific air suspension market is growing at a brisk rate with China leading the numbers in the market. India is one of the largest passenger car markets in the world, however, the penetration of air suspension is low, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the Global Air Suspension Market include Continental AG, Hendrickson International Corporation, Accuair Suspension, Arnott, among others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, buyers are showing interest in vehicles equipped with air suspension system, leading to significant volume sales of air suspension systems by auto players.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Product Pricing
4.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs
5. Global Air Suspension Market Overview
6. Global Air Suspension Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)
6.2.2. By Component (Air Spring, Air Reservoir, Height Sensor, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor and Electronic Control Module)
6.2.3. By Technology (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension and Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension)
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Component
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.4.1. China Air Suspension Market Outlook
7.4.2. India Air Suspension Market Outlook
7.4.3. Japan Air Suspension Market Outlook
7.4.4. South Korea Air Suspension Market Outlook
7.4.5. Indonesia Air Suspension Market Outlook
8. Europe & CIS Air Suspension Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Component
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8.4.1. France Air Suspension Market Outlook
8.4.2. Germany Air Suspension Market Outlook
8.4.3. United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Outlook
8.4.4. Italy Air Suspension Market Outlook
8.4.5. Spain Air Suspension Market Outlook
9. North America Air Suspension Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Component
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. North America: Country Analysis
9.4.1. United States Air Suspension Market Outlook
9.4.2. Mexico Air Suspension Market Outlook
9.4.3. Canada Air Suspension Market Outlook
10. South America Air Suspension Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Component
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.3.1. Brazil Air Suspension Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Air Suspension Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Air Suspension Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Air Suspension Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Component
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. MEA: Country Analysis
11.4.1. South Africa Air Suspension Market Outlook
11.4.2. Saudi Arabia Air Suspension Market Outlook
11.4.3. UAE Air Suspension Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)
16.2.1. Continental AG
16.2.2. Accuair Suspension
16.2.3. Thyssenkrupp AG
16.2.4. Arnott
16.2.5. Wabco Holdings Inc.
16.2.6. Hendrickson International
16.2.7. Hitachi Automotive
16.2.8. Firestone
16.2.9. Mando Corporation
16.2.10. BWI Group
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a1nuy
