Chris David Muggler Discusses the Importance of Seeking the Lord

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the new year and new decade upon us, multitudes of people are embarking on a journey toward positive change, whether it’s being a better partner or parent, getting healthier, or achieving professional goals. As most successful individuals will tell you, one of the most important keys to achieving your goals, no matter how small or large, is to seek guidance and inspiration. And there is no better advisor than the Almighty. Chris David Muggler knows this well and wishes to enlighten others.Today, Chris David Muggler is a devout man of God continuously seeking to better understand His word and apply it to his own life in order to be and do better. However, like many, Chris Muggler was not always devout. He explains, “My personal Christian testimony is not my own. It’s another glimpse of God’s grace being brought to another broken sinner through His Holy Spirit. I grew up with interests in Christianity but was swayed away from it. I lived for attention and love but they never seemed to fulfill my desires in totality.”Temptations and distractions are everywhere and it is understandable that many people, particularly young people, can find it challenging to sit quietly and humbly to truly hear God’s word and take it to heart, much less apply His teachings by living a pious life. Fortunately, Chris David Muggler was persuaded to attend a Campus Outreach meeting in his sophomore year at UNC Charlotte. It was then that he truly opened his heart and received God’s love and enlightenment for the first time. In the weeks and months that followed, he found the fulfillment he had been yearning for and became a changed man.Chris Muggler now attends the Christ Covenant Church in Matthew, NC. He advises that attending weekly church services and surrounding himself with likeminded people who share his faith, beliefs, and priorities, has been paramount to his continuing journey of self-improvement.As author Ann Voskamp said, “Too often we want clarity and God wants us to come closer.”As humans, it is our natural inclination to question, to seek answers. As Chris David Muggler and many others have been blessed to learn, it is God that has those answers. By embracing Him and choosing Him as our leader, we gain not only wisdom but love.



