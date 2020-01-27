NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official NewsWire of Channelchek

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), announces its collaboration with Channelchek, which offers news coverage and research on emerging growth companies. NetworkNewsWire will serve as their official newswire and further the awareness of the platform via the InvestorBrandNetwork.



Channelchek was launched in 2018 by Noble Financial Group (“Noble”). Mark Pinvidic, Managing Partner of Noble, states, “We are pleased to have the support of NetworkNewsWire as we move forward with our plans to build additional awareness for the free Channelchek service. NetworkNewsWire has an impressive track record and wide reach. We are excited to be working with their team to further the voices of emerging growth companies.”

Over the past two decades, due to regulatory constraints and changes in how the stock market operates, micro-cap companies have found it increasingly difficult to gain the attention of the investment community. They’re regularly overshadowed by the large-cap companies that dominate the news. With its focus exclusively on these smaller, under-followed companies, the open architecture of Channelchek provides the general public with a detailed and comprehensive analysis of its more than 6,000 listed companies, including institutional-quality equity research.

Until now, Wall Street research of this caliber was made available only to large institutional investors. The goal of Channelchek is to elevate awareness of these companies through objective, unbiased, non-promotional content. News is presented in a novel format featuring a bullish, bearish, and balanced perspective on the topic. Videos, webcasts and the new “IPO Podcast Series” focus on building a greater understanding of how important these innovative companies are; many will be at the forefront of breakthroughs in science, technology, and medicine. Advanced market data of these public companies are available for all listed companies.

Also available on Channelchek is information and registration opportunities to attend the NobleCon investor conference, which is hosted by Noble Capital Markets, a subsidiary of Noble. This large-scale event, now in its 16th year, features 125 executive teams, selected from Channelchek’s listed companies, who will present to potential investors at all levels including registered investment and financial advisors, independent brokers, self-directed investors, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors. Meetings are pre-arranged between investors and c-suite executives in a group or via one-on-one environments. Panel presentations keynotes and exclusive networking events round out the agenda. NobleCon16 will be held at the all-new, $2.3 billion flagship Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, February 16 - 18, 2020.

In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com , a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and micro-cap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble Capital Markets provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services.

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to 1+ million followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

