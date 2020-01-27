B2B E-Commerce Platform Market Set for 11.8% Explosive Growth to 2027 to Reach $1,909.1 Million During (2019-2027)

B2B E-Commerce Platform Market Share

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market is poised to grow by USD 1,909.1 Million during 2019-2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners has been monitoring the global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1,909.1 Million during 2019-2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on "B2B E-Commerce Platform Market Analysis Report by Type (On-Premise and Cloud); Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises); End-user Industry (Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, General Industries, and Others) Forecasts, 2019 - 2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for highest share in b2b e-commerce platform market. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of B2B e-commerce platform across all the sectors. North America contributes the largest market share in terms of revenue, and it is estimated that it will continue its dominance in the market share during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the market for global b2b e-commerce platform market are Apttus Corporation, Big Cartel, LLC, Infomart2000 CORP. (3DCART), Insite Software Solutions, Inc., KIBO Software, Inc., Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Shopify Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Volusion, LLC, and WooCommerce (Automattic Inc.).



The B2B e-commerce platform market in North America is primarily driven by growing demand from electrical and electronics, arts & crafts, apparels, construction equipment, medical equipment, automotive, and transportation sectors. A large number of start-ups have already entered into the marketplace to develop innovative B2B e-commerce solutions and services. The growing need for digitalization and smart technological solutions to implement smart business decision and technology modernization have contributed substantially toward the growth of the B2B e-commerce platform market in North America.

Companies have started investing more in to B2B e-commerce sector. For instance, Alibaba.com has allowed the access to its B2B marketplace to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in North America, alongside new features to support the onboarding and marketing efforts of new sellers, or suppliers, on the site. In March 2019, Office Depot, Inc. an American office supply retailing company signed a partnership with Alibaba.com, a B2B marketplace company. This partnership allows small and medium businesses to sell outside US. This partnership helped organizations in US to expand their business. This, in turn, is encouraging market players to invest more on B2B e-commerce, thus, increasing the demand for B2B e-commerce platform during the review period.

The retail industry in the MENA is on the edge of an essential shift. E-commerce is becoming a reality, forming new customer experiences, reinventing consumers’ purchase pattern, and creating growth opportunities for small & large retailers and also for a newer generation of e-commerce pure players. The mass internet acceptance in MENA, particularly in the GCC, took place in the mid-2000s, which is typically driven by social media & smartphones, and reinforced by faster Internet speeds.



Key findings of the study:

• In 2017, Amazon acquired Souq for US$ 580 Mn, which is one of the leading e-commerce companies in MENA. In the same year, Dubai billionaire Mohammed Alabbar launched noon.com, an online shopping site. These initiatives have marked the emergence of a new digital phase in the region. The consumers in MENA, notably in GCC, are among the most connected and digitally savvy across the globe.

• The KSA and UAE have some of the highest levels of smartphone, Internet, and social media penetrations worldwide, while Egypt has one of the highest levels of time spent online. Further, the demand and supply imbalance in MENA has shaped an opportunity for cross-border e-commerce, through foreign e-commerce firms apprehending a significant share of the growing consumer interest in online shopping. In the present scenario, Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress are dynamically marketing to MENA customers in the general merchandise category.

• As the world has gone digital and smart devices have become a vital part in lives, it surely inspires the hike in online shopping whether it is B2B or B2C. The B2B e-commerce platform is flourishing and the B2B market has consistently propelled over the last few years. It has also made a positive impact on the Middle East & African region owing to the great infrastructural development and B2B e-commerce software advancements.

• In addition, the market is not just limited to plastic, synthetics or chemicals due to the oil business, but, the product types vary and are available in the market in a wide range. The adoption of B2B e-commerce platform includes almost all the regions of the Middle East from Turkey to UAE. Some of the leading B2B e-commerce players operating in UAE include, Desert Online General Trading LLC, Dubai Traders Online, and Togger among others and the popular B2B e-commerce websites in the Arab world include, Alibab.com, Global Sources, Worldtrade, Made-in-China.com, Thomasnet, and DHgate.com among others.

• The B2B marketplace sector is growing significantly in the Middle East with an exponential growth rate that in turn is anticipated to reach approximately US$20 Bn by 2020.

• In February 2019, State-developer Dubai South unveiled its plan to invest US$ 545 Mn to build an e-commerce free trade zone providing foreign companies 100 per cent ownership. This new 920,000 square meter trade zone, which is also known as EZDubai, is aimed to attract logistics, e-commerce, and other related industries. Thus, all the above mentioned factors are offering robust opportunities for the B2B e-commerce platform providers to offer their solutions in the large number of end-users that are establishing business operations in this region.



