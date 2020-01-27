SmarTech’s New Report Projects US $9.4 Billion in Metal Service Bureau Revenues by 2025

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis has just issued its latest report on metal additive manufacturing service bureaus titled, “The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2020-2029”. In this new report, SmarTech Analysis has pegged revenues for Metal AM Services at $9.4 Billion by the year 2025. These projections include revenues from core manufacturing and prototyping services as well as from a slew of new value-added services. These new business offerings include design services, training and non-AM manufacturing such CNC and metal injection molding (MIM). SmarTech Analysis believes that these new services are where much of the growth for metal AM service bureaus will be found in the next few years and envisions today’s metal service bureau as being rebranded as “full-service metal shops for the age of Industry 4.0.”

Additional details of the study including a TOC and excerpt are available at https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/the-market-for-metal-additive-manufacturing-services-2020-2029/



This subject and many others will be addressed at the upcoming Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2020 event taking place in Boston, MA on February 11 and 12, 2020 at the Seaport Hotel. Speakers from over 60 companies will be discussing metal additive manufacturing and 3D printing in medical and dental. The event is being provided by SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com. See www.additivemanufacturingstrategies.com for more details.

About the Report

This report is the follow-on to our 2019 analysis and forecast on the opportunities for metal AM service bureaus. It updates SmarTech’s analysis and market projections and also extends the coverage to include a broader range of services and profiles of leading AM metal service firms. These new bureau services that we discuss are designed not only to provide new revenue streams but also offer points of differentiation in the metal manufacturing marketplace.

In addition to the updated projections of the core manufacturing services that were projected in our 2019 report, this new report also provides ten-year forecasts of the value-added services listed above. In addition, we are including a new end-user industry – consumer products – in our analysis of metal AM service customers as well as adding five new service provider company profiles to the report. The report also assesses the impact on the service bureau business of the dramatic shift of AM to become a fully-fledged industrial manufacturing process.



Companies mentioned include: 3D Systems, BeamIT, Burloak Technologies, Carpenter, DM3D, ExOne, FIT, GE Additive, Henkel, Hoganas, HP, i3DMFG, Metal Point Advanced Manufacturing, Materialise, MTI, Oerlikon, Protolabs, Renishaw, Sculpteo, Shining3D, Sintavia, Siemens, Solid Concepts, Stratasys, Thyssenkrupp, voestalpine, Wipro 3D3D Hubs, Hitch3DPrint and Xometry.

From the Report

Increasingly fuzzy line between AM service bureaus, contract manufacturers and metal shops. AM service bureaus will increasingly offer a broader range of metals manufacturing processes – not just AM. By 2025, service bureaus will generate $6.2 billion in core AM manufacturing services with an additional $1.9 billion in other manufacturing services.

New competitive factors emerging. The rush by metals service bureaus to offer new services will not necessarily bring higher quality. Possibly the opposite, as new entrants without much experience rush into the service bureau business. There are already many low-to-medium quality service bureaus around, where operatives don’t have the expertise to get the best out of AM. Offering high-quality services can become a competitive factor and differentiator in the metal service bureau sector.

The rise of training services. Service bureaus with considerable in-house expertise can also sell that expertise in the form of training services; pushing their daily involvement with practical additive manufacturing as an advantage. By 2025, training services by metal service bureaus will generate almost $350 million in revenues. Successful training services that may emerge will be oriented towards improving part quality and part consistency, certification and environmental education. Or the training can focus on how to best run particular machines – with the spread of large industrial-grade machines, likely end users do not have the expertise to run big machines at their factories.

The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2020-2029 Service Revenues from Metal AM Bureaus: 2020 - 2025 $ Millions



