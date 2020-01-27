The Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market is expected to grow by 2.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods and it is poised to grow by 2.

02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for PDRs. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software is anticipated to boost the growth of the product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods as well.



Market Segmentation

The product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods is segmented as below:

Deployment

• Professional services

• On-premise

• Cloud



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software as the prime reasons driving the product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods , including some of the vendors such as ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





