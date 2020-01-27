Promex Industries to Showcase Heterogeneous Integration Expertise for Medical Devices at IMAPS Workshop for Advanced Packaging of Medical Microelectronics

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries , a biotech microelectronics manufacturer specializing in heterogeneous integration of key subsystems for medical, diagnostic and life sciences devices, announced its participation in this week’s technical workshop on Advanced Packaging of Medical Microelectronics. Promex will showcase its extensive experience and proficiency in seamlessly taking biotech devices from concept through development to production for such markets as optoelectronics, DNA sequencing, surgical and diagnostic platforms, highly technical life-science tools, FDA-approved and CE-marked implantables, and monitoring wearables.



With an estimated worth of $5.1 billion in 2019, the medical electronics market is projected to undergo a 4.6-percent CAGR over the next six years, reaching $6.6 billion by 2025. This anticipated strong growth is due to several key factors: rising incidents of chronic diseases; increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, onsite or near-patient testing devices and implantable devices that target personal-disease monitoring; rising global need to cut health-care costs and expenditures; and an aging population.

Promex leverages both its deep understanding of customers’ needs with respect to stringent FDA requirements and its established infrastructure to offer turnkey services vital to the manufacturing of Class II and Class III medical and biotech devices. Specific and unique features of heterogeneous integrated devices require custom solutions and well-developed processes such as surface-mount technology (SMT) with wafer prep and chip-on-board (COB). Promex is structured to handle development needs ranging from cost-effective, small, flexible runs to large-volume production —all on-shore utilizing its Silicon Valley technology hub.

These capabilities, coupled with strong materials science and design-for-manufacturing expertise, allow the company to develop robust manufacturing processes custom to each program. By tracking key project milestones and quickly adapting to market dynamics, Promex experts help customers achieve their time-to-market goals.

“Our packaging and assembly operation is geared toward providing time- and cost-effective solutions for the small to medium-sized runs typical in the medical industry,” noted Promex COO Michael Lopez. “This means that all our customers – from early start-ups, for whom time-to-market is critical, to global Fortune 500 leaders, whose growth relies on a consistent, high-quality supply chain – can realize the same benefits from our state-of-the-art equipment and premier team of talented development and manufacturing engineers.”

Hosted by the International Microelectronics and Packaging Society (IMAPS), the workshop will take place tomorrow and Wednesday at the Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif. Look for Promex in the exhibition hall, or contact sales@promex-ind.com to schedule a meeting onsite.

About Promex

Promex provides microelectronics assembly services from its 30,000-sq.ft. Silicon Valley facility, including Class 100/1000 cleanrooms for production of medical and biotech devices. The company offers advanced package design and materials consulting, with onsite scalable services that include heterogeneous assembly, RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip and overmolding. Promex’s Santa Clara facility is ISO 13485:2016 / ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered. Promex also holds a CA FDB license to manufacture Class II and Class III medical devices.

Media Contacts: Lisa Gillette-Martin Rosie Medina Kiterocket Promex Industries 408-205-4732 408-816-8035



