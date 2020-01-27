Media Alert: Fortinet to Showcase Digital Innovations in Security at Accelerate 2020 Global Conferences

Accelerate Barcelona in February Kicks Off Fortinet’s 2020 Conferences

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s Accelerate 2020 conferences will allow cybersecurity professionals to network and connect with Fortinet customers and partners from around the world and further expand their understanding of our products and solutions. Attendees can choose from a range of sessions that aim to increase skill sets and tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges. At this year’s conference, participants will learn how Fortinet can enable their digital innovations and protect their evolving network infrastructure.”

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced more in-depth information on its four regional Accelerate conferences, the premier customer and partner event. Accelerate 2020 is being held in EMEA, U.S. East (New York), Latin America, and U.S. West (Silicon Valley). Accelerate 2020 will enable customers and partners to learn about Fortinet technologies and strategies to enable and secure digital innovation, attend business and technical training with more than 100 sessions, consult with Fortinet’s security experts, participate in critical hands-on learning labs and workshops, and network with other security professionals from their region.

Accelerate 2020 conferences will take place around the globe throughout the year as listed:

Barcelona, Spain – February 17-20, 2020

– February 17-20, 2020 New York City, U.S.A. – May 16-21, 2020

– May 16-21, 2020 Riviera Maya, Mexico – August 3-6, 2020

– August 3-6, 2020 Silicon Valley, U.S.A. – November 7-12, 2020

The full agenda for Accelerate Barcelona will include keynote sessions, hands-on labs, and breakout sessions designed to broaden your perspective, engage your thoughts and help you improve your security knowledge. The Accelerate Barcelona conference will include:



Engaging Keynotes: Hear the latest networking insights and thought-provoking security concepts from Fortinet and industry leaders. Presenters will guide attendees through the modern threat environment and provide practical and timely insights that will enable attendees to improve their security strategies.



Fortinet executive team members presenting on stage include Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Fortinet; Patrice Perche, SVP Worldwide Sales and Support; Phil Quade, Chief Information Security Officer; John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet; and Derek Manky, Chief, Security Insights and Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet. Attendees will also include Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer at Fortinet and Peter Salkowski, VP of Investor Relations at Fortinet.

Breakout Sessions: Attendees can develop and deploy a comprehensive security architecture, including a new track of sessions, specially designed for industry-specific environments, including retail, healthcare, government, financial services, and service provider sectors—all in an environment that encourages the free exchange of ideas. Topics include, but aren’t limited to:

Find Out About the Fortinet Security Fabric and FortiOS.

Learn from Your Peers Who Took Control of the Network Edge with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Security-Driven Networking: Solving Cybersecurity Problems You are Afraid to Face

Securely Migrating to the Cloud (Visibility and Control, Secure Connectivity)

Pre-Conference and Fast Track Workshops: Hosted by NSE Institute, there will be 15 pre-conference workshops providing some of the most popular NSE training and certification courses held prior to the main conference. Fast Track workshops will show how to utilize the advanced features offered across the Fortinet solution set.

Tech Expo: This will be the opportunity to see the latest in security innovations from Fortinet and partners at the Accelerate Tech Expo to showcase solutions, demonstrate product functionality and highlight integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric. Don’t miss the chance to see a race car from Formula E’s BMW i Andretti Motorsport as well as a guest speaker from the team present on the main stage.

Accelerate 2020 will provide you with the key fundamentals to increase your skills in the cybersecurity world. To attend one of the four, Accelerate 2020 conferences, make sure to register by visiting FortinetAccelerate.com .

For media interested in attending Accelerate 2020, please contact pr@fortinet.com . For investors interested in attending the event, please contact psalkowski@fortinet.com. For industry analyst interested in attending the event, please contact rdavis@fortinet.com.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

