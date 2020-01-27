EDRM to Jumpstart 2020 with Inaugural eDiscovery Community Reception in New York

EDRM Logo HaystackID

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its first hosted community gathering of e-discovery community professionals at the inaugural EDRM Jumpstart Legal Tech with HaystackID social reception on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Manhattan’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Hosted by the EDRM and sponsored by specialized e-discovery services provider HaystackID, the registration-required event is the preeminent place to meet and greet members of the EDRM and e-discovery community.

“This year’s inaugural EDRM Jumpstart Legal Tech with HaystackID social event is the perfect place to get an update on EDRM plans, projects and people,” shares Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist of the EDRM. “As we begin our 2020 journey to empower the leaders of e-discovery through programs, projects and participation, we look to this signature event as the kickoff to an exciting year in e-discovery. We are grateful for the support of the global EDRM community in this effort and to HaystackID for its partnership.”

“As a beneficiary of the standards and projects spearheaded by the EDRM, HaystackID is grateful to support the EDRM in this inaugural community event,” notes Hal Brooks, chief executive officer of HaystackID. “From technology standards to pro bono support, the EDRM is at the forefront of empowering the eDiscovery community, and we are pleased to be partners in that effort."

With more than 250 registrants to date and fast approaching capacity, details of the EDRM Jumpstart Legal Tech with HaystackID are provided below for individuals interested in meeting with the EDRM team, getting updates on EDRM plans and projects for 2020 and enjoying drinks and dialogue with members of the global e-discovery community.

Date: Monday, February 3, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM–7:30 PM ET

5:00-5:30: EDRM Introductions, Overview and Updates

5:30-7:30: EDRM and HaystackID Jumpstart Reception

Location: Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 148 West 51st Street, New York, NY

RSVP: Required via Registration (http://bit.ly/Jumpstart-Legal-Tech-2020)

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to strengthen best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen, and learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. With an earned reputation for mobilizing industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery and attorney document review experts, our Forensics First, Early Case Insight and ReviewRight services accelerate and deliver quality outcomes at a fair and predictable price.

HaystackID serves more than 500 of the world’s leading corporations and law firms from North American and European locations. Our combination of expertise and technical excellence, coupled with a culture of white glove customer service, makes us the alternative legal services provider that is big enough to matter but small enough to care. Learn more today at HaystackID.com.





