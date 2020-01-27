Join experts within supply and demand at Europe’s Only Parallel Trade Conference 2020 in London

Parallel Trade 2020

SMi presents Europe's leading 14th annual Parallel Trade conference, taking place in London on the 4th-5th of February 2020.

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This event provides the platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel The size of the EU market in pharmaceutical distribution is around €5bn, and the UK accounts for 22.7% of this figure. The sector has an annual import value of around £1bn, while the annual export figure approximates £600m.The 2020 event will hold a particular place of significance on shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights. This conference will give companies affected the perfect opportunity to discuss and consider the impact of the FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) implementation on their practices and on the market.For those interested in attending, please visit www.parallel-trade.com/prcom7 The two-day conference is a must-attend show for anyone involved in the parallel trade industry within pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Attendees will gain core information to further strengthen their industry knowledge and approaches.Parallel Trade 2020 will cover important issues of:• What’s the impact and consequences of potentially a no deal Brexit on testing and clinical trials?• Impact on availability, accessibility and innovation• Reviewing the market exclusivity of Orphan Drugs and the increasing use of the orphan designation• Assessing current EU legislative instruments and changes in IP framework• An update on current illegal trade cases and the Falsified Medicines Directive• Assessing the EU Regulation 2019/933 which entered into force on 1st July 2019These topics will be covered by a great list of experts including Dermot Glynn (Europe Economics), Morten Bj Peterson (European Business Advisory), David Guest (MHRA), and many more.To view the updated brochure, visit www.parallel-trade.com/prcom7 This conference will enable attendees to be up to date on parallel trade regulations to ensure compliance, recap on regional markets' parallel trade activities and outlooks and reassess and benchmark your supply chain and distribution model against peers for best practice.Parallel Trade 20204th-5th February 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#smiparalleltradeFor media enquiries please contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 20 7827 6088 or email hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---- ENDS ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



