Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for GLS Capital Partners Fund I

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s leading private capital advisory and fund placement firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the placement agent for GLS Capital LLC’s (“GLS”) first institutional fund, GLS Capital Partners Fund I, LP (together with its affiliates, the “Fund”).



The Fund exceeded its initial fundraise target of $250 million, holding its final close with $345 million in capital commitments. The Fund received strong support from investors across North America and Europe, including notable global asset managers, foundations, and large family offices.

“GLS has differentiated itself through its deep experience and diversified strategy within litigation finance,” said Michael Pilson, Managing Director and Head of GP Advisory at Eaton Partners. “Investor appetite for this niche, uncorrelated strategy was in high demand from institutional investors.”

“We look to partner with unique and discerning investment platforms like GLS and it has been a pleasure to work with this team on a successful fundraise,” added Peter Martenson, Partner at Eaton Partners.

GLS will harness the deep experience of its founders to invest in complex situations involving commercial litigation and arbitration, as well as intellectual property disputes in both the technology and life sciences industries. The firm will structure creative and flexible solutions for businesses and law firms that are looking to better manage litigation and balance-sheet risks.

“We are grateful for the participation and continued support of our clients and partners,” said David Spiegel, Managing Director of GLS. “Many thanks to the Eaton Partners team for its energy and commitment. We appreciate our relationship.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 125 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2019.

About GLS Capital, LLC

Formed in 2018, GLS Capital is one of the world’s largest private investment firms focused on legal and regulatory risk. We provide bespoke financial solutions to meet the unique needs of each investment opportunity. For more information, please visit: www.glscap.com

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com



