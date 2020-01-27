Conduent Transportation to Showcase Fare Collection and Mobility Solutions at Transport Ticketing Global 2020

Annual event is the world’s largest dedicated to smart ticketing for transport

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading provider of transit solutions, Conduent Transportation, a business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), will highlight a range of fare collection and intelligent mobility systems at this week’s Transport Ticketing Global 2020 conference and exhibition.

Held January 28-29 at Olympia London, Transport Ticketing Global is the world’s largest event dedicated to smart ticketing for transport. More than 1,200 representatives and decision makers are attending from companies and organizations from across the globe, sharing the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

With an estimated 70 percent of the world’s population expected to live in cities by 2050, Conduent Transportation is providing solutions that make transit safer, faster and more reliable. Today, the company processes more than 100 million public transport tickets every day.

Technologies and offerings on display at the Conduent Transportation exhibit will include:

ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection: With ATLAS® Ops , cities can offer advanced fare collection services to their citizens, enhancing transit networks and operations. This may include account-based ticketing systems, where the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. This enables a range of devices or media to be linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel through the city easier and smarter.



With , cities can offer advanced fare collection services to their citizens, enhancing transit networks and operations. This may include account-based ticketing systems, where the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. This enables a range of devices or media to be linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel through the city easier and smarter. VPE 430 Smart-card Ticket Validators: With a single point of validation, the Conduent VPE 430 Universal Validator is compatible with all ticketing technologies. No matter what form the ticket takes — whether paper, card or digital — the validator efficiently completes the validation in exactly the same way, using an innovative check-in/check-out experience. The VPE 430 is designed to integrate with an online and a traditional ticketing system.



With a single point of validation, the Conduent is compatible with all ticketing technologies. No matter what form the ticket takes — whether paper, card or digital — the validator efficiently completes the validation in exactly the same way, using an innovative check-in/check-out experience. The VPE 430 is designed to integrate with an online and a traditional ticketing system. Seamless®: The Conduent Seamless® Transportation System is a universal system for secure, ticketless public transport payments using a smartphone. Seamless® is comprised of a payment service and a supporting back-office processing platform. A single app can be used by passengers to take the bus or metro, share cars, park and ride, as well as access other services.

“This event is a great opportunity for our team to showcase our capabilities,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “We’re showing how we provide end-to-end, real-time solutions that can streamline fare collection, mobile ticketing and revenue management for organizations, while improving safety and efficiency.”

Recent Contracts

Conduent Transportation recently announced a series of contracts and implementations for public transport operators around the world. For example, Brescia Mobilità , in the city of Brescia, Italy, finalized a contract to upgrade its fare collection with Conduent's ATLAS® system on its 200 buses and light metro subway.

In Israel, in a partnership with Symcotech, the company supplied 5,500 Conduent VPE 430 smart-card ticket validators on the Egged bus network. These new validators will enable Egged to expand the range of payment methods it offers to its customers, including cEMV (contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa) bank cards and QR codes.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate processes, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in medical bill savings, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contact: Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com Investor Relations Contacts: Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com



