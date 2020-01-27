There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,824 in the last 365 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.28 Per Share, in 4Q19; Fourth Quarter Highlighted by Net Loan Growth of $53 Million; Net Income Increased 125% to $9.5 Million in 2019; Declared a $0.21 dividend per share

/EIN News/ -- EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2019.  In the December 2019 quarter, the Company benefited from (1) significantly lower operating expense, (2) slightly higher net interest income prior to loan loss provisions, (3) slightly higher non-interest income, and (4) lower tax expenses.  These items were partially offset by higher loan loss provisions largely associated with strong loan growth.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 125% to $9.5 million, or $0.85 per share compared to $4.2 million, or $0.49 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 was $3.0 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) of $3.4 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The current quarter adjusted results were impacted by $104,000 of acquisition-related expenses and the tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies, due to recent tax rule changes, of $300,000.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Ratios based on net income:      
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.84 %   0.34 %   0.47 %   0.68 %   0.46 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.41 %   3.35 %   3.66 %   6.59 %   3.92 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   67 %   85 %   78 %   73 %   80 %
Net interest margin   3.41 %   3.34 %   3.56 %   3.37 %   3.46 %
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP):                    
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized)   0.79 %   0.93 %   0.82 %   0.76 %   0.58 %
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized)   7.85 %   9.22 %   6.38 %   7.44 %   4.92 %
Efficiency ratio4 (non-GAAP)   66 %   66 %   68 %   68 %   76 %

“We experienced strong annualized loan growth of 16% in the quarter. We saw continued economic strength and low unemployment in the Eau Claire, Mankato and Twin Cities markets and maintained continuity in our Commercial Banking team. The mix of business was led by CRE, Construction and C&I, while our Ag exposure decreased modestly in the quarter.  The year end loan balance exceeding quarterly average loans by $41 million will provide a nice start for 2020.  Our net interest margin increased modestly. Non-interest income was strong again this quarter due to increased mortgage banking activity, i.e. purchases and refinancings, but winter will slow purchase activity in Q1 2020. We will continue to refine our expense levels to offset the persistent margin pressure,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were encouraged by sustained milk prices above break-even in the dairy segment and average yields in row crops (mainly corn), despite a wet spring in early 2019, which slowed planting.”

On January 23, 2020, the Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $.21 per share, a 5% increase from 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2020 payable on February 19, 2020.

December 31, 2019 Highlights: (as of or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019)

  • Total assets increased to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019, reflecting strong loan growth during the quarter.
  • Loans receivable increased to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans receivable growth of $53.0 million was due to increased commercial real estate, commercial non-real estate and construction loan originations, partially offset by the reductions in the Legacy loan portfolio consisting of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family loans.
  • Book value per share increased to $13.36 at December 31, 2019 from $13.13 at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 increased to $9.89 at December 31, 2019 from $9.60 at September 30, 2019, reflecting earnings and the reduction of intangible assets, partially offset by the negative impact of a decrease in the unrealized gain on the securities portfolio.
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.34% the prior quarter. The increase was influenced by a 7 basis point increase in accretion of purchase credit impaired loans due to payoffs.
  • Loan loss provisions increased to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $575,000 the previous quarter, largely reflecting the expanding loan portfolio. The provisions for each period were primarily due to continued new originated loan growth and charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans ($111,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $156,000 in the third quarter).
  • Non-interest income increased to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $3.6 million during the prior quarter.  The increase included increased gain on sale of loans, proceeds from a life insurance policy on a former borrower recorded in other income and gains on the sale of investment securities.
  • Total non-interest expense was $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Total non-interest expense for the current quarter reflects $104,000 in merger related expenses versus $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • The fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was favorably impacted by the FDIC application of the Small Bank Assessment Credits of approximately $150,000 which resulted in a negative expense in FDIC deposit insurance totaling $60,000.
  • Nonperforming assets declined to $19.7 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.29% of total assets, compared to $21.5 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.46% of total assets.  All categories of non-accruing loans declined modestly, over the quarter while accruing loans past due 90 days or more remained flat and OREO increased slightly, from $1.3 million at September 30, 2019 to $1.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Estimated Bank and Company capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at December 31, 2019:

    Citizens
Community
Federal N.A.		   Citizens
Community
Bancorp, Inc.		   To Be Well Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action
Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets)   10.4%   7.8%   5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   12.1%   9.1%   8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   12.1%   9.1%   6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)   13.0%   11.1%   10.0%

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Asset growth continued in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, fueled primarily by new loan originations.  Total assets were $1.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019 and $1.29 billion one year earlier.

In the quarter, the Company sold substantially all of its municipal securities and recognized a gain on sale of $116,000The Company purchased corporate debt securities and agency issued mortgage-backed securities with the proceeds from the municipal sale.  There was a modest reduction in the portfolio due to amortization.

Gross loans increased $52.6 million during the quarter, net of the decrease in Legacy loans of $15.0 million.  Gross loans increased to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2019.  New commercial real estate, commercial non-real estate and construction loans represented the majority of the loan growth, while agricultural related loans slightly declined and Legacy loans continued their planned reductions.  Approximately $12.7 million of the loan growth was represented by draws on lines of credit taken on December 31, 2019 with the proceeds deposited into the customer’s money market accounts at the Bank, and repaid on January 2, 2020.

The Community Banking loan portfolio, consisting of commercial, agricultural and consumer loans, grew to $971.3 million or 81.8%, of gross loans.  Commercial real estate loans increased to $514.5 million at December 31, 2019, or 43.3% of total loans, from $465.0 million the prior quarter.  The Bank’s agricultural real estate loans and non real estate portfolio decreased $6.1 million in the quarter to $123.1 million or 10.4% of the gross loan portfolio.  The total agricultural portfolio is split by approximately 45% of secured real estate,  28% term debt and 27% of operating lines.

The Legacy loan portfolio consisting of indirect paper and one-to-four family loans decreased $15.1 million to $215.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 18.2% of total loans, from $231.0 million at September 30, 2019.  The decline in Legacy loans reflect the planned runoff of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family residential real estate loans.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $10.3 million, at December 31, 2019, representing 0.88% of total loans, compared to $9.2 million and 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019.  Approximately 35.2% of the Bank’s loan portfolio represents acquired performing loans and marked to fair value as of the acquisition date. Associated with the acquired loan portfolio is $6.3 million of discount related to purchased credit impaired acquired loans.  Net charge offs were $257,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $157,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Approximately $145,000 of the charge-offs were on non-accrual loans where the resolution will be foreclosure and liquidating the collateral.  The charge-off  reduced the loan balance to current estimated liquidation value of the collateral.  The $145,000 charge-off was equal to the prior quarter specific reserve.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $19.7 million, or 1.29% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.5 million or 1.46% at September 30, 2019.  The decrease in the most recent quarter reflects improvement in all nonaccrual loan categories.  Classified assets increased $2.0 million during the current quarter to $41.9 million.  Included in classified assets are agricultural real estate loans of approximately $10.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.7 million at September 30, 2019, and agricultural non-real estate loans of approximately $1.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.0 million at September 30, 2019.

As previously disclosed, due to finalizing the current year purchase accounting on the F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. (“F&M”) acquisition, goodwill was reduced by $0.342 million.  This reduction was due to Department of Treasury issued guidance in the fourth quarter, which changed the taxable nature of certain acquired bank owned life insurance. As a result, total goodwill decreased from $31.8 million at September 30, 2019 to $31.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Deposits increased $34.0 million to $1.20 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.16 billion at September 30, 2019.  This growth helped to fund the strong loan growth.  Included in this growth is $12.7 million in money market deposits due to draws on lines of credit previously discussed in the loan growth section above.  Deposit growth benefited from the seasonal nature of commercial deposit customer activity.  Growth was partially offset by the maturity of brokered and institutional certificates of deposit, which were replaced by lower cost FHLB advances.  Brokered and institutional certificates decreased to $53.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $64.4 million at September 30, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $150.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $148.0 million one quarter earlier, as the Company benefitted from the addition of earnings and a reduction in unearned deferred compensation offset partially by a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $9.89 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.60 at September 30, 2019.  Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.83% at December 31, 2019, compared to 10.03% at September 30, 2019. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.47% at December 31, 2019, compared to 7.54% at September 30, 2019.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, and $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.34% in the preceding quarter and 3.56% for the like quarter one year earlier.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased to $43.5 million compared to $32.8 million one year earlier, as net interest income expanded due to multiple bank acquisitions.  The net interest margin declined in fiscal 2019 to 3.37% from 3.46% one year earlier.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin benefited from prepayments on purchased credit impaired loans of $270,000, or nine basis points compared to $50,000, or two basis points in the prior quarter.  Scheduled accretion for acquired performing loans, was $233,000, $234,000, and $182,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The yield on interest earnings assets remained at 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 5 basis points from the fourth quarter one year earlier.  The increase in purchased credit impaired accretion in the quarter of 7 basis points helped offset the 7 basis point reduction in loan yields.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 1.50% for the fourth quarter from 1.56% one quarter earlier, and increased 20 basis points from one year earlier.  The primary decrease in fourth quarter funding costs was due to lower FHLB advances and other borrowing costs.

Loan loss provisions increased to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $575,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, loan loss provisions totaled $3.60 million compared to $2.15 million one year earlier.  The provisions for each period were due to (1) continued new originated loan growth, (2) charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans as noted above and (3) specific reserves increases.  There was no provision on the $12.7 million lines of credit drawn in late December and repaid on January 2, 2020.  Additionally, in the fourth quarter, there was provision of approximately $475,000 for specific reserves, largely on certain specific commercial loans. In the third quarter, there was approximately $150,000 increase in specific reserves primarily related to certain specific residential loans. The largest increase in specific reserves was approximately $325,000 on a newly classified, acquired loan, in the current quarter.  The credit is secured by agricultural real estate and was to fund the building of poultry barns.  Late in 2019, our borrower lost his contract with the end producer, due to the end producer’s bankruptcy filing.  Our borrower is working to replace the end producer.  We expect to have resolution on this credit in 2020, which may involve foreclosure.

Total non-interest income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.6 million for the preceding quarter and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter one year ago.  The relative increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter reflects higher gains on the sale of loans and receipt of a one-time payment of approximately $196,000 on a loan charged-off prior to CCFBank’s acquisition .

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest income was $15.0 million compared to $8.0 million one year earlier.  The growth year over year is due largely to acquisitions, the gain on sale of our former Michigan branch and increased retail and commercial customer activity.

Total non-interest expense decreased to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Total non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $42.7 million compared to $32.4 million.  The increase in fiscal 2019 generally reflects increased expenses associated with the acquisition of two banks.

The decrease in total non-interest expense for the current quarter relative to the previous quarter is primarily due to lower merger expenses.  In addition, the full impact of normalizing acquisition activity lead to lower data processing expenses and lower advertising, and marketing and public relations costs.

The expense reduction was also helped by lower FDIC insurance costs, discussed previously.

Higher compensation and benefit costs, which increased $0.4 million to $5.7 million, were largely due to higher incentive costs, primarily due to the impact of our strong loan and deposit growth.

Merger related expenses incurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following:  (1) $23,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $81,000 recorded in other non-interest expense.

Merger related expenses incurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following:  (1) $200,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $2.7 million recorded in other non-interest expense.

Provisions for income taxes were $562,000, or an effective tax rate of 15.1% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $430,000, or an effective tax rate of 25.8% during the preceding quarter.

“During the fourth quarter, as previously disclosed, we reduced tax expense by $300,000 due to clarifications on the tax treatment for certain United Bank acquired bank owned life insurance.  In addition, we realized approximately $100,000 lower tax expense related to the tax treatment finalization of certain outstanding acquisition items,” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-K is filed in March 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations.  Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including one-to-four family mortgages.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the success of the acquisition of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. (“F&M”) through merger (the “F&M Merger”) and integration of F&M into the Company’s operations; the risk that the combined company may be unable to retain the Company and/or F&M personnel successfully after the F&M Merger is completed; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the transition period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.  Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms.  These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date.  Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position.  Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994



CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

    December 31,
2019
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2018
(audited)
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 55,840     $ 52,276     $ 45,778  
Other interest bearing deposits   4,744     5,245     7,460  
Securities available for sale “AFS”   180,119     182,956     146,725  
Securities held to maturity “HTM”   2,851     3,665     4,850  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   246     241      
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost   15,005     12,622     11,261  
Loans receivable   1,177,380     1,124,378     992,556  
Allowance for loan losses   (10,320 )   (9,177 )   (7,604 )
Loans receivable, net   1,167,060     1,115,201     984,952  
Loans held for sale   5,893     3,262     1,927  
Mortgage servicing rights   4,282     4,245     4,486  
Office properties and equipment, net   21,106     20,938     13,513  
Accrued interest receivable   4,738     4,993     4,307  
Intangible assets   7,587     7,999     7,501  
Goodwill   31,498     31,841     31,474  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   1,460     1,373     2,570  
Bank owned life insurance   23,063     22,895     17,792  
Other assets   5,757     5,612     3,328  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,531,249     $ 1,475,364     $ 1,287,924  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits   $ 1,195,702     $ 1,161,750     $ 1,007,512  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   130,971     113,466     109,813  
Other borrowings   43,560     44,545     24,647  
Other liabilities   10,463     7,574     7,765  
Total liabilities   1,380,696     1,327,335     1,149,737  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 11,266,954; 11,270,710 and 10,953,512 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   113     113     109  
Additional paid-in capital   128,856     128,926     125,512  
Retained earnings   22,517     19,348     15,264  
Unearned deferred compensation   (462 )   (630 )   (857 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (471 )   272     (1,841 )
Total stockholders’ equity   150,553     148,029     138,187  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,531,249     $ 1,475,364     $ 1,287,924  

 Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.



CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2019
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2018
(audited)		   December 31,
2019
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2018
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 14,611     $ 14,646     $ 11,839     $ 54,647     $ 38,657  
Interest on investments   1,535     1,577     1,208     5,776     3,874  
Total interest and dividend income   16,146     16,223     13,047     60,423     42,531  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits   3,284     3,371     2,131     12,174     6,472  
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds   508     639     482     2,721     1,531  
Interest on other borrowed funds   579     620     394     2,015     1,712  
Total interest expense   4,371     4,630     3,007     16,910     9,715  
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   11,775     11,593     10,040     43,513     32,816  
Provision for loan losses   1,400     575     950     3,525     2,150  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,375     11,018     9,090     39,988     30,666  
Non-interest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   612     625     619     2,368     1,951  
Interchange income   468     476     336     1,735     1,314  
Loan servicing income   772     714     510     2,674     1,561  
Gain on sale of loans   902     679     388     2,462     1,037  
Loan fees and service charges   285     471     273     1,145     640  
Insurance commission income   161     197     162     734     716  
Gains (losses) on investment securities   120     96         271     (17 )
Gain on sale of branch               2,295      
Other   464     363     238     1,291     755  
Total non-interest income   3,784     3,621     2,526     14,975     7,957  
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits   5,720     5,295     4,946     20,325     16,370  
Occupancy   972     905     808     3,697     3,078  
Office   539     599     464     2,188     1,775  
Data processing   985     1,092     993     3,938     3,217  
Amortization of intangible assets   412     412     325     1,497     808  
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights   286     325     175     1,108     420  
Advertising, marketing and public relations   240     315     226     1,214     822  
FDIC premium assessment   (60 )   78     144     258     474  
Professional services   496     561     1,118     2,457     2,753  
Losses (gains) on repossessed assets, net   18     (16 )   (30 )   (125 )   491  
Other   820     3,409     625     6,129     2,207  
Total non-interest expense   10,428     12,975     9,794     42,686     32,415  
Income before provision for income taxes   3,731     1,664     1,822     12,277     6,208  
Provision for income taxes   562     430     561     2,814     2,004  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 3,169     $ 1,234     $ 1,261     $ 9,463     $ 4,204  
Per share information:                    
Basic earnings   $ 0.28     $ 0.11     $ 0.12     $ 0.85     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.28     $ 0.11     $ 0.12     $ 0.85     $ 0.49  
Cash dividends paid   $     $     $     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per share at end of period   $ 13.36     $ 13.13     $ 12.62     $ 13.36     $ 12.62  
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)   $ 9.89     $ 9.60     $ 9.06     $ 9.89     $ 9.06  

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
       
GAAP earnings before income taxes   $ 3,731     $ 1,664     $ 1,822     $ 12,277     $ 6,208  
Merger related costs (1)   104     2,911     1,057     3,880     1,426  
Branch closure costs (2)           12     15     31  
Audit and Financial Reporting (3)           135     358     135  
Gain on sale of branch               (2,295 )    
Net income as adjusted before income taxes (4)   3,835     4,575     3,026     14,235     7,800  
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5)   579     1,180     832     3,260     2,519  
Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6)   300             300      
Total Provision for income tax   879     1,180     832     3,560     2,519  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4)   $ 2,956     $ 3,395     $ 2,194     $ 10,675     $ 5,281  
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax   $ 0.28     $ 0.11     $ 0.12     $ 0.85     $ 0.49  
Merger related costs, net of tax   0.01     0.19     0.07     0.27     0.11  
Branch closure costs, net of tax                    
Audit and Financial Reporting           0.01     0.02     0.01  
Gain on sale of branch               (0.15 )    
Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6)   (0.03 )           (0.03 )    
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)   $ 0.26     $ 0.30     $ 0.20     $ 0.96     $ 0.61  
                     
Average diluted shares outstanding   11,275,961     11,198,667     10,967,386     11,121,435     8,601,909  

(1)  Costs incurred are included as professional fees and other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations and include costs of $0, $61,000 and $461,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $341,000 and $811,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which are nondeductible expenses for federal income tax purposes.
(2)  Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(3) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31.
(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(5)  Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.
(6) Tax impact of certain BOLI policies acquired from United Bank equal to $300,000.


Nonperforming Assets:

(in thousands, except ratios)   December 31,
2019
and Three
Months Ended		   September 30,
2019
and Three
Months Ended		   December 31,
2018
and Three
Months Ended
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans            
Commercial real estate   $ 5,655     $ 6,324     $ 808  
Agricultural real estate   5,726     6,191     2,019  
Commercial non-real estate   1,850     2,072     1,314  
Agricultural non-real estate   1,702     1,989     762  
One to four family   2,063     2,255     2,331  
Consumer non-real estate   168     191     120  
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 17,164     $ 19,022     $ 7,354  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   1,104     1,099     736  
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”)   18,268     20,121     8,090  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   1,429     1,348     2,522  
Other collateral owned   31     25     48  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 19,728     $ 21,494     $ 10,660  
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”)   $ 12,594     $ 11,795     $ 8,722  
Nonaccrual TDRs   $ 5,306     $ 4,601     $ 2,667  
Average outstanding loan balance   $ 1,136,330     $ 1,143,252     $ 921,951  
Loans, end of period   $ 1,177,380     $ 1,124,378     $ 992,556  
Total assets, end of period   $ 1,531,249     $ 1,475,364     $ 1,287,924  
Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period   $ 9,177     $ 8,759     $ 6,748  
Loans charged off:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate   (156 )        
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate            
Residential real estate   (16 )   (133 )   (43 )
Consumer non-real estate   (119 )   (46 )   (79 )
Total loans charged off   (291 )   (179 )   (122 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate            
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate            
Residential real estate   3     1     4  
Consumer non-real estate   31     21     24  
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off:   34     22     28  
Net loans charged off (“NCOs”)   (257 )   (157 )   (94 )
Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations   1,400     575     950  
ALL, at end of period   $ 10,320     $ 9,177     $ 7,604  
Ratios:            
ALL to NCOs (annualized)   1,003.89 %   1,461.31 %   2,022.34 %
NCOs (annualized) to average loans   0.09 %   0.05 %   0.04 %
ALL to total loans   0.88 %   0.82 %   0.77 %
NPLs to total loans   1.55 %   1.79 %   0.82 %
NPAs to total assets   1.29 %   1.46 %   0.83 %
                   

Nonaccrual Loans Rollforward:
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Balance, beginning of period $ 19,022     $ 13,612     $ 7,210  
Additions 779     1,493     906  
Acquired nonaccrual loans     5,898     941  
Charge offs (198 )   (134 )   (40 )
Transfers to OREO (425 )   (209 )   (201 )
Return to accrual status (14 )   (53 )    
Payments received (1,957 )   (1,539 )   (1,429 )
Other, net (43 )   (46 )   (33 )
Balance, end of period $ 17,164     $ 19,022     $ 7,354  


Other Real Estate Owned Rollforward:
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended
  December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Balance, beginning of period $ 1,348     $ 1,354     $ 2,749  
Loans transferred in 495     209     201  
Branch properties sales          
Sales (378 )   (220 )   (210 )
Write-downs (64 )        
Other, net 28     5     (218 )
Balance, end of period $ 1,429     $ 1,348     $ 2,522  


Troubled Debt Restructurings in Accrual Status
(in thousands, except number of modifications)

  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Number of
Modifications		   Recorded
Investment		   Number of
Modifications		   Recorded
Investment		   Number of
Modifications		   Recorded
Investment
Troubled debt restructurings:  Accrual Status                      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate 19     $ 3,622     18     $ 3,574     15     $ 2,209  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 2     366     4     452     2     428  
Residential real estate 40     3,233     39     3,094     34     3,319  
Consumer non-real estate 7     67     8     74     13     99  
Total loans 68     $ 7,288     69     $ 7,194     64     $ 6,055  


Loan Composition - Detail
(in thousands)

To help better understand the Bank’s loan trends, we have added the table below.  The loan categories and amounts shown are the same as on the following page and are presented in a different format.  The Community Banking loan portfolios reflect the Bank’s strategy to grow its commercial banking business and consumer lending.  The Legacy loan portfolios reflect the Bank’s strategy to sell substantially all newly originated one to four family loans in the secondary market and the discontinuation of originated and purchased indirect paper loans, effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Community Banking Loan Portfolios:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate   $ 514,459     $ 465,046     $ 357,959  
Agricultural real estate   85,363     89,441     86,015  
Multi-family real estate   87,008     87,758     69,400  
Construction and land development   86,410     65,550     22,691  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate   133,734     127,232     112,427  
Agricultural non-real estate   37,780     39,827     36,327  
Residential real estate:            
Purchased HELOC loans   8,407     10,120     12,883  
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other consumer   18,186     18,770     20,214  
Total Community Banking Loan Portfolios   971,347     903,744     717,916  
             
Legacy Loan Portfolios:            
Residential real estate:            
One to four family   176,332     188,070     209,926  
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper   39,585     42,894     56,585  
Purchased indirect paper           15,006  
Total Legacy Loan Portfolios   215,917     230,964     281,517  
Gross loans   $ 1,187,264     $ 1,134,708     $ 999,433  


Loan Composition   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Originated Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate   $ 302,546     $ 244,809     $ 200,875  
Agricultural real estate   34,026     34,527     29,589  
Multi-family real estate   71,877     69,556     61,574  
Construction and land development   71,467     52,319     15,812  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate   89,730     80,941     73,518  
Agricultural non-real estate   20,717     22,057     17,341  
Residential real estate:            
One to four family   108,619     114,507     121,053  
Purchased HELOC loans   8,407     10,120     12,883  
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper   39,585     42,894     56,585  
Purchased indirect paper           15,006  
Other Consumer   15,546     15,718     15,553  
Total originated loans   $ 762,520     $ 687,448     $ 619,789  
Acquired Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate   $ 211,913     $ 220,237     $ 157,084  
Agricultural real estate   51,337     54,914     56,426  
Multi-family real estate   15,131     18,202     7,826  
Construction and land development   14,943     13,231     6,879  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate   44,004     46,291     38,909  
Agricultural non-real estate   17,063     17,770     18,986  
Residential real estate:            
One to four family   67,713     73,563     88,873  
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other Consumer   2,640     3,052     4,661  
Total acquired loans   $ 424,744     $ 447,260     $ 379,644  
Total Loans:            
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate   514,459     $ 465,046     357,959  
Agricultural real estate   85,363     89,441     86,015  
Multi-family real estate   87,008     87,758     69,400  
Construction and land development   86,410     65,550     22,691  
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate   133,734     127,232     112,427  
Agricultural non-real estate   37,780     39,827     36,327  
Residential real estate:            
One to four family   176,332     188,070     209,926  
Purchased HELOC loans   8,407     10,120     12,883  
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper   39,585     42,894     56,585  
Purchased indirect paper           15,006  
Other Consumer   18,186     18,770     20,214  
Gross loans   $ 1,187,264     $ 1,134,708     $ 999,433  
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process   (393 )   (158 )   409  
Unamortized discount on acquired loans   (9,491 )   (10,172 )   (7,286 )
Total loans receivable   $ 1,177,380     $ 1,124,378     $ 992,556  


Deposit Composition:
(in thousands)

    December 31,
 2019		   September 30,
 2019		   December 31,
2018
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 168,157     $ 174,202     $ 155,405  
Interest bearing demand deposits   223,102     209,644     169,310  
Savings accounts   156,599     165,419     192,310  
Money market accounts   246,430     193,654     126,021  
Certificate accounts   401,414     418,831     364,466  
Total deposits   $ 1,195,702     $ 1,161,750     $ 1,007,512  


Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three months ended
December 31,  2019		   Three months ended
September 30,  2019		   Three months ended
December 31,  2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 31,327     $ 122     1.55 %   $ 32,376     $ 203     2.49 %   $ 40,733     $ 195     1.90 %
Loans receivable   1,136,330     14,611     5.10 %   1,143,252     14,646     5.08 %   921,951     11,839     5.09 %
Interest bearing deposits   4,904     30     2.43 %   5,577     34     2.42 %   7,268     40     2.18 %
Investment securities (1)   185,920     1,222     2.62 %   185,921     1,174     2.56 %   145,114     861     2.47 %
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost   14,209     161     4.50 %   13,072     166     5.04 %   7,974     112     5.57 %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,372,690     $ 16,146     4.67 %   $ 1,380,198     $ 16,223     4.67 %   $ 1,123,040     $ 13,047     4.62 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings accounts   $ 152,841     $ 172     0.45 %   $ 158,967     $ 155     0.39 %   $ 165,434     $ 145     0.35 %
Demand deposits   216,021     389     0.71 %   219,955     550     0.99 %   162,866     166     0.40 %
Money market accounts   210,398     565     1.07 %   200,647     593     1.17 %   140,321     367     1.04 %
CD’s   367,278     1,951     2.11 %   381,331     1,870     1.95 %   309,428     1,329     1.70 %
IRA’s   43,809     207     1.87 %   44,184     203     1.82 %   37,789     124     1.30 %
Total deposits   $ 990,347     $ 3,284     1.32 %   $ 1,005,084     $ 3,371     1.33 %   $ 815,838     $ 2,131     1.04 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   165,660     1,087     2.60 %   169,908     1,259     2.94 %   99,595     876     3.49 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,156,007     $ 4,371     1.50 %   $ 1,174,992     $ 4,630     1.56 %   $ 915,433     $ 3,007     1.30 %
Net interest income       $ 11,775             $ 11,593             $ 10,040      
Interest rate spread           3.17 %           3.11 %           3.32 %
Net interest margin (1)           3.41 %           3.34 %           3.56 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.19             1.17             1.23  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $8,000, $27,000 and $43,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.


    Twelve months ended December 31, 2019   Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 29,948     $ 672     2.24 %   $ 28,044     $ 435     1.55 %
Loans receivable   1,074,952     54,647     5.08 %   782,846     38,658     4.94 %
Interest bearing deposits   5,841     137     2.35 %   7,735     157     2.03 %
Investment securities (1)   171,747     4,332     2.60 %   127,191     2,856     2.40 %
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost   12,442     635     5.10 %   7,930     425     5.36 %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,294,930     $ 60,423     4.68 %   $ 953,746     $ 42,531     4.48 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts   $ 155,848     $ 651     0.42 %   $ 112,056     $ 285     0.25 %
Demand deposits   204,296     1,677     0.82 %   153,234     551     0.36 %
Money market accounts   182,103     1,988     1.09 %   122,791     937     0.76 %
CD’s   352,924     7,114     2.02 %   280,871     4,297     1.53 %
IRA’s   42,134     744     1.77 %   34,349     402     1.17 %
Total deposits   $ 937,305     $ 12,174     1.30 %   $ 703,301     $ 6,472     0.92 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   156,885     4,736     3.02 %   107,120     3,243     3.03 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,094,190     $ 16,910     1.55 %   $ 810,421     $ 9,715     1.20 %
Net interest income       $ 43,513             $ 32,816      
Interest rate spread           3.13 %           3.28 %
Net interest margin (1)           3.37 %           3.46 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.18             1.18  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 24.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $120,000 and $201,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.


CITIZENS COMMUNITY FEDERAL N.A.
Selected Capital Composition Highlights

    Estimated
December 31,
2019
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2018
(audited)		   To Be Well Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action
Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets)   10.4%   10.2%   9.7%   5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   12.1%   12.7%   11.9%   8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   12.1%   12.7%   11.9%   6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)   13.0%   13.5%   12.7%   10.0%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 3,169     $ 1,234     $ 1,261     $ 9,463     $ 4,204  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 2,956     $ 3,395     $ 2,194     $ 10,675     $ 5,281  
Average assets   1,492,834     1,454,455     1,066,422     1,398,482     916,540  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.84 %   0.34 %   0.47 %   0.68 %   0.46 %
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   0.79 %   0.93 %   0.82 %   0.76 %   0.58 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 3,169     $ 1,234     $ 1,261     $ 9,463     $ 4,204  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 2,956     $ 3,395     $ 2,194     $ 10,675     $ 5,281  
Average equity   149,437     146,116     136,514     143,523     107,287  
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.41 %   3.35 %   3.66 %   6.59 %   3.92 %
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   7.85 %   9.22 %   6.38 %   7.44 %   4.92 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
       
Non-interest expense (GAAP)   $ 10,428     $ 12,975     $ 9,794     $ 42,686     $ 32,415  
Merger related Costs (1)   (104 )   (2,911 )   (1,057 )   (3,880 )   (1,426 )
Branch Closure Costs (1)           (12 )   (15 )   (31 )
Audit and financial reporting (1)           (135 )   (358 )   (135 )
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP)   10,324     10,064     8,590     38,433     30,823  
                     
Non-interest income   3,784     3,621     2,526     14,975     7,957  
Net interest margin   11,775     11,593     10,040     43,513     32,816  
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP)   15,559     15,214     12,566     58,488     40,773  
Gain on sale of branch (1)               (2,295 )    
Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP)   15,559     15,214     12,566     56,193     40,773  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   67 %   85 %   78 %   73 %   80 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   66 %   66 %   68 %   68 %   76 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 150,553     $ 148,029     $ 138,187  
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,841 )   (31,474 )
Less:  Intangible assets   (7,587 )   (7,999 )   (7,501 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 111,468     $ 108,189     $ 99,212  
Ending common shares outstanding   11,266,954     11,270,710     10,953,512  
Book value per share   $ 13.36     $ 13.13     $ 12.62  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 9.89     $ 9.60     $ 9.06  


Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 150,553     $ 148,029     $ 138,187  
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,841 )   (31,474 )
Less:  Intangible assets   (7,587 )   (7,999 )   (7,501 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 111,468     $ 108,189     $ 99,212  
Total Assets   $ 1,531,249     $ 1,475,364     $ 1,287,924  
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,841 )   (31,474 )
Less:  Intangible assets   (7,587 )   (7,999 )   (7,501 )
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,492,164     $ 1,435,524     $ 1,248,949  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio   9.83 %   10.03 %   10.73 %
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.47 %   7.54 %   7.94 %

1Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends  relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)” and “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”.

Primary Logo

