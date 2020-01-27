Diva International announces unique menstrual education partnership with Plan International Canada to reach Indigenous youth

The company’s CSR program DivaCares will donate product and menstrual health education resources to empower Indigenous girls in James Bay

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva International Inc. (Diva), the makers of the DivaCup, today announced their partnership with Plan International Canada. This partnership supports the Jays Care Foundation’s James Bay Girls At Bat program for young people of the Mushkegowuk Territory in Northern Ontario, along with other Plan International Canada programming. The partnership has been facilitated through Diva’s corporate social responsibility program, DivaCares, which seeks to address period taboos and normalize menstruation.

This unique partnership will provide $10,000 of funding to Plan International Canada to support elements of its programming, while also distributing Diva International’s reusable menstrual cup product, the DivaCup, to each attendee of the James Bay Girls At Bat Youth Champion Retreat. DivaCares will also provide a menstrual health educational workbook, which was developed by the Diva International team. The workbook provides an overview of the menstrual cycle, flags common PMS symptoms, lists remedies and provides a period tracking template for the participants to develop body literacy.

“According to Plan International Canada’s 2019 research, just over 1 in 10 girls actually felt prepared when they got their first period. Clearly, more accessible menstrual health education is needed,” said Alexis Biermann, DivaCares Manager. “Educational resources are our second-most requested asset, and DivaCares’s hope is for this workbook resource to help participants gain a deeper understanding of how their periods and bodies work. We want to truly move the needle on menstrual equity by going beyond donations to empower people through judgment-free education.”

The James Bay Girls At Bat Youth Champion Retreat is a four-day annual retreat for girls between the ages of 11 and 23, from within the Mushkegowuk Territory. The retreat provides an environment for the girls to become leaders in their communities.

People living in Northern Ontario can spend anywhere from $75 to $200 per year on disposable period products, which can be a significant expense for many families. The DivaCups donated to the James Bay Girls At Bat Program will eliminate the expense of disposable period products for the participants able to use the reusable product, and will help the participants have a better understanding of their menstrual cycle for a more comfortable period experience.

“We’re grateful for the incredible support of Diva International and Plan International Canada,” said Jules Porter, Jays Care Foundation’s Director of Programs. “This investment will help promote greater access to and knowledge about important, safe and eco-friendly menstrual products for participants in our James Bay Girls At Bat program. It will enhance the program’s goal of equipping girls living in communities along the James Bay coast with enhanced life skills, confidence, connections, and resilience so they can set big goals and feel incredibly supported as they strive to reach them.”

About Diva International

Established in 2001, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its corporate social responsibility program, DivaCares. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacares.com.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 70 countries. We are calling on all Canadians to Defy Normal: to believe in the power and potential of every child and to take a stand anywhere children are oppressed, exploited or left behind and anywhere girls aren't equally valued. Together, we can create a world where all unleash their full potential. Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media to #DefyNormal and join the conversation.

Visit plancanada.ca and becauseiamagirl.ca for more information.

About Jays Care Foundation

Used intentionally, baseball has the power to create lasting social change for children and youth. That's why we help kids get involved in the game, build safe spaces in which they can play and work with like-minded organizations to design and lead comprehensive programs that reflect the needs of marginalized children and youth across Canada. Jays Care Foundation has been recognized with the Steve Patterson Award for Excellence in Sports Philanthropy (2014), the Beyond Sport Sports Team of the Year Award (2013) and the MLB Commissioner's Award for Philanthropic Excellence (2012).

For more information, visit www.jayscare.com, follow @JaysCare on Twitter and Instagram, ‘like’ Jays Care on Facebook, or call 416.341.1346.

