How Can the UK Boost Productivity and International Trade? Guildhawk gives Government three recommendations

Why is the United Kingdom's productivity so low and what practical steps can be taken to improve it? Guildhawk's CEO gives Government three suggestions.

Just imagine if we could make 99% of UK companies more productive! We can, by supporting business leaders as the Be The Business movement is doing.” — Jurga Zilinskiene, CEO and Founder Guildhawk

CITY OF LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Kingdom's productivity has hit a major low and with the country's exit from the European Union looming fast, the need for UK companies to close that gap and boost their national and international trade has never been more pressing.

Privately held companies have a vital role to play in this. This is a major and frequently underestimated sector of the UK economy that has grown by almost 70 per cent in the first two decades of the millennium, and now encompasses just under 6 million companies; accounting for about 99% of all UK business.

In a meeting with the Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP, Exchequer Secretary to the HM Treasury hosted by the Be the Business movement, Jurga Zilinskeine MBE explained how she had used technology innovation and investment in people and systems to make her company Guildhawk a highly productive organisation and what government can do to help leaders like her.

1. Guildhawk is a privately held global technology enabled translation and language services company founded in 2001.

2. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II honoured Guildhawk with the Queens Award for International Trade and Honoured Ms Zilinskiene with the MBE for International Trade.

3. Guildhawk provides fully project managed services including Lease Abstraction Translation, Technical Translations, Multilingual e-discovery and Cultural Advisory for global brands.

