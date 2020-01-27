The Electric Trucks Market is expected to grow by 429.53 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period

Global Electric Trucks Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global electric trucks market and it is poised to grow by 429. 53 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

Our reports on electric trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies. In addition, development of power recovery options in electric trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric trucks market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric trucks market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

• Hybrid Electric Trucks

• Battery Electric Trucks



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for electric trucks market growth

This study identifies development of power recovery options in electric trucks as the prime reasons driving the electric trucks market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in electric trucks market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric trucks market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Navistar International Corp., Nikola Corp., Renault SA, Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



