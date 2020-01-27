Europe’s largest telecom market on the cusp of the 5G era

Just released, the 18th edition of Paul Budde Communication's annual report on Russia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.



Russia’s telecoms sector revenue expected to improve with transition to 5G

The Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe, with the country’s mobile market also the largest.

The mobile market is on the cusp of the 5G era, with an auction of spectrum in the 25.25GHz-27.5GHz range expected in the first months of 2020, and with the MNOs poised to launch commercial services later in the year. While a number of mobile network operators offer services in this market, it is dominated by the four major operators.

Over the last few years the telecoms market has in general risen steadily despite the larger economic difficulties within Russia. Growth into 2020 will largely be on the back of the broadband and mobile sectors, which will offset declining sales in the fixed-line telephony sector. Some resurgence is expected as a result of investment in the fibre and 5G segments.

Growth in telecom sector revenue – 2011 – 2019

Russia’s telecom network is rapidly modernising as both alternative operators and Rostelecom deploy infrastructure to expand service availability and offer broadband and data services. The eastern part of the country, due to its extremely low population density, presents a challenging environment for telecoms investment. However, telecoms connectivity is expanding as networks are deployed as part of universal service obligations.

Russia ranks in the top 5 European market emergent countries for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index.

Read the executive summary of the report here - Russia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Table Of Contents

Key statistics

Telecommunications market Market analysis Country overview Regional European Market Comparison Regulatory environment Fixed network operators



Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International networks Data centres

Broadband Market Introduction and statistical overview Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) Other fixed broadband services

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) M2M networks Regulatory issues Major mobile operators Mobile content and applications

Appendix – Historic data

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



