Strong Fourth Quarter Leads First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. to Another Record Year

The additions to our lending team are beginning to create traction in the loan portfolio. The fourth quarter period ending December 31, 2019 was the strongest growth quarter of the year for loans with 83% higher growth than the prior year quarter. More importantly, the fourth quarter checking account growth was 270% higher than the prior year quarter. 2019 was another record earnings year with net income up 2% over the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to fourth quarter 2018)

Book value per share growth of 10% * ;

; Asset growth of 4%;

Loan growth of 6%;

Deposit growth of 7%;

Nonperforming assets remained near record lows, at .25% of assets.

Fiscal Year End 2019 Highlights (compared to fiscal year end 2018)

Net earnings growth of 2%;

Earnings per share growth of 1%;

Return on equity decreased from 12% to 11%.

Net income for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019 was $3,959,000, or $1.95 per share, compared to the net income of $3,895,000, or $1.93 per share, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018.

Book value per share as of December 31, 2019 was $18.71, an increase of 10% over the $16.96 book value per share as of December 30, 2018. A $0.25 special cash dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred, and Class B Preferred stock was paid on March 4, 2019.

Total assets were $419 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $16 million, or 4%, from $403 million as of December 30, 2018.

Total loans grew to $332 million by December 31, 2019, an increase of $20 million, or 6%, from $312 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2019 were $348 million, an increase of $24 million, or 7%, over 2018. Demand deposit balances represented 39% of 2019 total deposits.

“In 2019, we doubled our business banking corps, opened a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, and continued to expand our branch banking team. We will build on that momentum in 2020,” said John Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank.

Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Assets 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Percent

Change Cash and Due From Banks $69,944 74,071 (6%) Investment Securities & Fed Funds Sold 1,839 2,206 (17%) Total Loans 331,860 311,997 6% Allowance for Loan Losses (2,516) (2,674) (6%) Net Loans 329,344 309,323 6% Premises and Equipment, Net 7,650 7,648 0% Cash Surrender Value of Bank-Owned Life Insurance 6,741 6,537 3% Other Assets 3,671 3,409 8% Total Assets $419,189 403,194 4% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits 135,633 121,757 11% Money-Market Deposits 115,212 115,806 (1%) Time and Savings Deposits 96,896 86,193 12% Total Deposits $347,741 323,756 7% FHLB Advances and Fed Funds Purchased 25,000 38,000 (34%) Subordinated Debentures 4,942 4,942 0% Other Liabilities 3,471 2,205 (57%) Total Deposits and Liabilities 381,154 368,903 3% Shareholders' Equity 38,035 34,291 11% Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $419,189 403,194 4%





Comparative Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months

Ended December 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $4,638 4,544 $18,338 16,627 Interest Expense 1,074 937 4,277 3,035 Net Interest Income 3,564 3,683 14,061 13,592 Provision for Loan Losses - 60 119 390 Net Interest Income After Provision 3,564 3,623 13,942 13,202 Noninterest Income 729 572 2,190 2,072 Noninterest Expense 2,782 2,455 10,889 10,117 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,511 1,664 5,243 5,157 Income Taxes 339 387 1,284 1,262 Net Earnings $1,172 1,277 $3,959 3,895 Earnings Per Share Basic* $0.58 0.63 $1.95 1.93 Earnings Per Share Diluted* $0.56 0.63 $1.89 1.92 Book Value Per Share at End of Period* $18.71 16.96 $18.71 16.96 Shares Outstanding 2,032,716 2,021,622 2,032,716 2,021,622 Dividends - - $0.25 $0.20 *A 5% stock dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred

and Class B Preferred was issued on 10/17/2019.

About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank. First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and was ranked as the second-best-performing regional bank stock in the Southeastern United States over the past three years by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stock trades on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol “ FCIT .”

About First Citrus Bank

First Citrus Bank, a $417 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. It was selected as the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in 2019 by American Banker. Ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com .

Information in this release relating to the Company’s future prospects, which are forward-looking statements, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the following: (1) operating, legal and regulatory risks, such as continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers and technological changes; (2) economic, political and competitive forces affecting our banking business, such as changes in economic conditions, especially in our market area, interest rate fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures within our market, personal and corporate bankruptcies, monetary policy and inflation; (3) our ability to grow internally or through acquisitions; and (4) the risk that management’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as “expects,” “believe,” “will,” “intends,” “will be” or “would.” First Citrus Bancorporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this announcement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information contact: John Linton, EVP & Chief Financial Officer 813.792.7177 jlinton@firstcitrus.com



