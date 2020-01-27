Music Producer Mally Mall Starts 2020 With Gold And A Pair Of #1 Hits

Music Producer Extraordinaire Mally Mall

Music Producer Mally Mall moves into 2020 with Gold, a pair of #1's, top independent album honors, and a lead song for a major feature film soundtrack.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ending the year producing artists that garnered more than 5 billion streams, music producer Mally Mall starts 2020 with a production slate with several Mall-produced artists charting #1 on the Billboard charts while also receiving an array of certifications including Gold.

As of January 4th, Latin sensation Ozuna's single "Hasta Que Salga el Sol" reached the Number 1 spot on the Latin Billboard charts and remained there for more than 4 weeks becoming the fastest single to reach #1 in 2019/2020. Mall also produced another Ozuna single "Danzau"; both singles appear on the Latin sensations' album, "Nibiru" released November 2019 and debuting in the Number 1 spot on the Billboard Latin charts.

Early December, 2019 French Montana's album "Montana" reached gold status just 72 hours after being released. Mall has both writing credits and producer credits on "Montana."

A true passion project, Mally Mall has two singles on the XXXTentacion album, "Bad Vibes Forever" which took number 1 spots on BillBoard's Independent Albums chart; Rap Album Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales, mid-December, 2019.

Additionally, Mally Mall has produced a single for Swae Lee that is rumored to be the lead single for the soundtrack of the long awaited feature film Rush Hour 4.

Starting the New Year with yet another robust production slate, Mally Mall will continue with projects in the works with Swae Lee and French Montana as well as other chart-topping artists including Trippie Red, Offset, Jeremih, PNB Rock, Young Ma, Lil Baby, Chris Brown and Big Sean.

Born and raised in Northern California of Brazilian/Egyptian heritage, Mally Mall started his music career working with industry veterans Ant Banks and Rick Rock. Influenced by the Bay Area music scene, Mall has unequivocally helped to shape the landscape of the music industry today working with a ‘who’s who’ of artists including Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Nipsey Hussle, French Montana, Pusha T, Lupe Fiasco, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, TyDolla$ign, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyga and Usher. Still shaping today's music culture, Mall continues producing and collaboration efforts with Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Jason Derulo, Party Next Door, Lil Pump, Offset, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd and Post Malone. With creative and entrepreneurial interests outside of music, Mall served as an Executive Producer for the documentary “2 Turntables and a Microphone, The Life and Death of Jam Master J” alongside rapper/actor 50 cent. To date, Mally Mall has received three Grammy Awards, more than 20 Grammy nominations with Mall-produced artists collectively representing billions of streams worldwide.



