Where Food Comes From, Inc. Launches DairyCARE™ Sustainability Standard

Program addressing animal welfare, environment and worker care is targeted at 40,000 U.S. dairy farms and more than 9 million dairy cows

Will be administered by Validus Verification Services, a division Where Food Comes From, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced the launch of DairyCARE™, the latest offering in the Where Food Comes From CARE™ suite of sustainability standards.

DairyCARE is the dairy industry’s most comprehensive third-party verified sustainability program. The program will be administered by Validus Verification Services, a division of Where Food Comes From. Validus is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company and one of the nation’s oldest and most experienced providers of proprietary assessments and certifications for socially responsible, scientifically based and economically viable solutions for on-farm operations.

DairyCARE certification requires the comprehensive audit of a dairy farm’s animal care and environmental, people and community practices. The process is conducted on-farm by independent Validus auditors who are trained on ISO standards. They will evaluate a dairy operation under three specific Validus programs – Validus Animal Welfare Review, Validus Environmental Review, and Validus Worker Care Review. For more information, go to wfcfcare.com.

"As we at McCarty Family Farms have worked toward improving our farms, our teams and ourselves, we have sought out groups that can help us in that journey and the Where Food Comes From team has done just that,” said Ken McCarty, a long-time customer of Validus. “Through the implementation of the DairyCARE program we have continuously improved the wellbeing of our cattle, our team members, our environment and our business. Being good stewards is our responsibility to the world and DairyCARE helps us achieve that." Learn more about McCarty Family Farms and their verification story.

Consumers and retailers are increasingly expressing a preference for food that is produced under conditions that address good animal welfare and environmental practices. Worker care – the third component of the DairyCARE program – has also emerged as an important consumer preference and is highly relevant on dairy farms.

“Validus is a pioneer in the field of on-farm sustainability programs, with many years of experience at the forefront of this important consumer demand and hundreds of customers across the U.S.,” said John Saunders, CEO of Where Food Comes From, Inc. “We are positioning the established Validus programs under our new WFCF CARE® brand at a time when demand for sustainably produced products has never been greater.”

The launch of DairyCARE follows the recent successful rollout of WFCF’s BeefCARE program, the Company’s first ever sustainability offering for the beef industry.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov .

