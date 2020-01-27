$20+ Billion Pharmaceutical Market in the GCC, 2020-2025 - Saudi Arabia Dominates with 50% Market Share
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Highlights
- GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion
- Patented & OTC Pharmaceutical Market Size: 75% of Total Market
- Share of Imported Drugs In GCC Pharmaceutical Market: > 80%
- Saudi Arabia Dominates GCC Pharmaceutical Market: 50% Market Share
- GCC Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Insight: > 700 Drugs
GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025 provides an in-depth analysis about the current market dynamics that includes drivers, trends and opportunities which are subjected to have an influence on the market of the pharmaceutical products in the GCC region. Various important factors that are supported by the governments of the GCC countries for various agents commercialized in the region are also provided in a segmented way in the research report. The impact of the regulatory scenario that is prevailing upon the major key players of the region is also discussed in the report.
The research conducted on the respective subject highlights the distribution of the market based on the profiles of the companies and their respective efforts in increasing the production and value of the product exponentially. The anticipation of the pharmaceutical market in the GCC region is believed to be the result of the factors that are hindering the people of GCC region such as rapid change in the dynamics of the population, geriatric population and most importantly increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases.
GCC Market Offers Unexplored & Exponential Growth Opportunities for Global Pharmaceutical Companies as Imports Accounts for More Than 80% Regional Pharmaceutical Products Sales
With the increasing disorders associated with lifestyle of the gulf population, the government policies along with regulatory framework became more poised towards the promoting the growth of the pharmaceutical market in the region. Factors like these are most prominent in developing a huge difference and marking an exponential growth rate in the market size of GCC pharmaceutical market in the coming years. Over the years, the branded drugs market has been dominating the market of GCC pharmaceuticals and most pre-dominantly among all the countries included in GCC, Saudi Arabia compiled of maximum share of the market.
Saudi Arabia, among the other gulf countries is a region with major dominant traits. Economic viability, changing legislative and framework are the main driving forces for the establishment of such high-valued pharmaceutical market in the gulf. Slowly and steadily, new frontiers of the pharmaceutical market are making their way to the gulf and imposing their need for the development of generic drug over the market of branded drugs. The alternative form of the drugs available in the market will end up in the up-regulation of the overall market trends by many folds.
Growing Demand of the Generic and Branded Pharmaceuticals that is Driven by the Various Government Policies and Cost Effective Facilities, is Considered as a Significant Opportunity for the Drug Manufacturers in the GCC
The sales record achieved from the gulf countries establishes Saudi Arabia as an emerging ground for the pharmaceutical market, with UAE and others as a prominent region for expanding the market. The Imported drug market established in the region constitutes a major portion of the GCC pharmaceutical market. More than 80% of the drug utilized in the gulf countries is imported from the major players established in the Western countries. The percent mentioned indicates a huge demand of the drugs either imported or manufactured in the local region. Both aspects of the pharmaceutical market suggest a high demand of the pharmaceutical drugs in the market and eventually a prevailing commercial success.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pharmaceutical Market
1.1 Overview
1.2 GCC Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
2. GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Indication - Prevalence & Statistics
2.1 Cancer
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender
2.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries
2.2 Diabetes
2.3 HIV/AIDS
2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
2.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease
2.4.2 Hypertension
2.4.3 Stroke
2.5 Obesity
2.6 Respiratory Disorders
2.6.1 Asthma
2.6.2 Tuberculosis
2.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia
2.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases - COPD & Cystic Fibrosis
2.7 Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia
3. GCC - Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals
3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)
3.2 Regulatory Review Process
3.3 Centralized Registration
3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation
3.4.1 Saudi Arabia
3.4.2 Kuwait
3.4.3 UAE
3.4.4 Bahrain
3.4.5 Qatar
3.4.6 Oman
3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program
4. GCC - Pharmaceutical Pricing & Reimbursement Policies
4.1 Pricing Policies
4.1.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals
4.1.2 Off-Patent & Generic Pharmaceuticals
4.1.3 Locally & Multinational Manufactured Pharmaceuticals
4.2 Procurement & Reimbursement Policies
4.2.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals
4.2.2 Off-Patent, Generics & Biosimilars
5. GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Product
5.1Generics Pharmaceuticals
5.2 Patented & OTC Pharmaceuticals
5.3 Biosimilars
6. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Products
6.3 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Companies
6.4 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Type
7. UAE Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 UAE Pharmaceuticals Market by Product
7.3 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Companies
7.4 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Type
8. Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Therapeutic Indication & Products
8.3 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Companies
8.4 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Type
9. Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Products
9.3 Bahrain Pharmaceutical market by Companies
9.4 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type
10. Qatar Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Qatar Pharmaceutical Market by Type
11. Oman Pharmaceutical Market Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Oman Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type
12. GCC Pharmaceutical Market - International Trade
12.1 Import Market
12.2 Pharmaceutical Export Market
13. GCC Pharmaceutical Market - Clinical Insight
13.1 Overview
13.2 Clinical Trials by Indication
13.2.1 Cancer
13.2.2 Diabetes
13.2.3 CVS Disorders
13.2.4 Respiratory Disorders
13.3 Clinical Insight by GCC Countries
13.3.1 Saudi Arabia
13.3.2 United Arab Emirates
13.3.3 Kuwait
13.3.4 Bahrain
13.3.5 Qatar
13.3.6 Oman
14. GCC Pharmaceutical Market Drivers
15. Challenges for GCC Pharmaceutical Market
16. GCC Pharmaceutical Market Future Outlook - Trends & Opportunities
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1 Local Pharmaceutical Companies
17.1.1 Julphur Pharmaceuticals
17.1.2 SPIMACO Addwaeih
17.1.3 Qatar Life Pharma
17.1.4 Al Mojil Drug Company
17.1.5 Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Company
17.1.6 YIACO Medical Company
17.1.7 Qatar Pharma
17.1.8 Saja Pharmaceuticals
17.1.9 Oman Pharmaceuticals
17.1.10 Taiba Pharmaceuticals
17.1.11 Gulf Biotech
17.1.12 Bahrain Pharma
17.1.13 Neopharma
17.1.14 Planet Pharmacies
17.1.15 Aljazeera Pharmaceutical Industries
17.1.16 Dallah Pharma
17.1.17 Tabuk Pharmaceuticals
17.1.18 CAD Middle-East Pharmaceutical Company
17.1.19 ACDIMA
17.1.20 AL-Mufid Pharmaceuticals
17.2 Multinational Companies
17.2.1 Novartis
17.2.2 Amgen
17.2.3 Eli - Lilly
17.2.4 Merck
17.2.5 Pfizer
17.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc
17.2.7 Roche
17.2.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
17.2.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals
17.2.10 AstraZeneca plc
17.2.11 Genentech
17.2.12 Sanofi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lidzj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.