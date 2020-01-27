There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,673 in the last 365 days.

Autolus’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Martin Pulé, to give Keynote Lecture at the EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting

- Presentation includes data update on AUTO3 from Alexander study in diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma -

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Pulé, will be giving the Keynote Lecture at the upcoming EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting to be held January 30 to February 1 in Stiges, Spain. The presentation will include updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AUTO3 in adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (ALEXANDER Trial), a review of recent data on AUTO1 from the Phase 1 clinical trial in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALLCAR19 Trial), as well as an overview of some of Autolus’ next generation B-cell malignancy programs.

Keynote Lecture: Improved CAR T cell approaches for lymphoid malignancies
Location and Time: Auditorium, Thursday 30th January 2020, 17:15 PM - 17:45 PM CET

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

About AUTO1
AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the T cells' abilities to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

About AUTO3
AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in pediatric ALL in the AMELIA clinical trial and in diffuse large B cell lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

