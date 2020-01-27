The Big Data Market is expected to grow by USD 142.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

Global Big Data Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global big data market and it is poised to grow by USD 142. 5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing Investment in Smart City Initiatives. In addition, adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation is anticipated to boost the growth of the big data market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global big data market is segmented as below:

Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

• Hybrid



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for big data market growth

This study identifies adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation as the prime reasons driving the big data market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in big data market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the big data market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Splunk Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



