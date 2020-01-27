Food Certification Market size is show casing compounded growth rate of 5.18% through 2026

Global Food Certification Market

2020 Food Certification Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing occurrence of food borne illness, cumulative demand for processed meat products to drive the Food certification market growth over the forecast period.

Worldwide increases in malpractices coupled with a large number of fraud and contamination incidents for meat & meat products to drive the enhancement of the food certification.

In addition, FSSC 22000 is the world leading certification scheme for food safety management systems based on requirements in ISO 22000.While new requirements have been added to align with the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) guidance to define the food safety certification schemes suitable for the whole food industry.

Further, religious concerns among consumers to play a major role especially in Islamic and Jewish populations. Increasing demand for healthy, fresh, and halal certification for meat & meat products are the major factors driving the food certification market growth.

Moreover, rise in food safety concerns worldwide coupled with shifting preferences of the non-Jewish population toward kosher products owing to the presumed hygiene and safety standards to impact significantly on the market size.

Accordingly, increasing focus on a satisfying variety of diets and lifestyle trends, to provide assurance about the ingredients that are minimalist in nature to play a key role in the food certification market.

Although clean foods certification on the products to draw the consumer’s attention worldwide for long-term success and increase its growth prospects through 2026.

However, lack of awareness about food certifications among, consumers, small-scale and large scale manufacturers coupled with an increase in incidences of false labeling and certifications to challenge the market growth.

Americas to hold strong market growth over Food Certification Market

North American holds the highest market share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is mainly driven by the strong food safety regulations levied by the governments across the developed countries of North America for foreign goods.

Further, initiatives taken by the US government pertaining to certification and accreditation services and promotion of food certifications make the United States a major country-wise market for food certification in the North American region.

New courses and programs by universities, private and government organizations to increase awareness about the food certification. For, example, The New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service is offering a master food preserver certification course for people interested in becoming certified master food preserver volunteers.

In addition, Innovia extends biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) recyling certification to its testing programme across all its uncoated, acrylic coated and EVOH barrier range of films.

Further, Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) announced the Certified Plant-Based program available to companies in Canada. PBFC will work with innovative companies who are bringing more plant-based choices to Canadian consumers.

Whereas, in the Asia Pacific, demand for food certification is on the rise in the major developing countries including India, China,Japan, and others to formulate an efficient context for food safety regarding food quality and standards.

Attainments and trainings for safety certification of food across key market players

Developments, new service launches, acquisitions by key players to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Draco Natural Products, Inc achieves safe quality food certification of Manufacturing Facilities.

Further, in 2020, Sappi Somerset Mill receives new food safety certification that allows the company to make food packaging containers, keeping it ahead of competitors in Skowhegan.

In addition, in 2020, OMNI Systems Inc. received food safety certification by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

Training classes by the organization to increase the awareness among consumers to trigger the market trend.

For example, in 2020, ServSafe Food Safety certification classes offered by Penn State Extension at Beaver County Emergency Services.

Additionally, in 2020, Hotel and Restaurant Association of North India (HRANI) hosts training session on Food Safety in Jaipur and other states on a rotation basis to facilitate the members of the association.

Moreover, in, 2019, Dinant Yummies awarded with the internationally-recognized SQF certification for its Safe Quality Food program.

Also, a leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutionsQIMA acquired World Quality Services (WQS) to improve safety and quality for their products and processes.

Market players participating in the food certification market include DEKRA SE, DNV GL, Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD, Lloyd’s Register, Eurofins Scientific, Kiwa Sverige, ALS Limited, and UL LLC among others.



