$15.3Bn Patient Blood Management Market by Product, Component, End-user & Region - Global Forecast to 2024

The "Patient Blood Management Market by Product (Instrument (Centrifuge, Transfusion Device, Apheresis, PCR, NGS, Storage Device), Accessories (Syringes, Vials), Reagents, Software)), Component, End User (Blood Bank, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient blood management market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2024 from USD 10.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.



The growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising number of blood donations and blood donors, surge in the prevalence of blood disorders, and rising awareness about blood transfusion safety. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder their adoption among end-users during the forecast period.



Blood transfusion segment of instruments to register significant growth due to technological advancements.



The product segment of the patient blood management market is segmented into instruments, accessories, reagents & kits, and software. The instrument segment is further sub-segmented into blood processing devices, blood transfusion devices, blood culture screening devices, diagnostic & testing instruments, and blood storage devices. Technological advancements, new product launches, coupled with the increasing use of autotransfusion systems during critical surgical procedures and organ transplantation, are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.



On the basis of the component, the whole blood segment commanded the leading market share in 2018.



In terms of components, the patient blood management market is segmented into whole blood and blood components. In 2018, the whole blood segment commanded a major share of the market due to the increasing number of blood donors and blood donations across the globe. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as anaemia and blood cancer that require whole-blood units and RBCs for blood transfusions will further increase the demand for whole blood units, thus contributing to the market growth.



The US patient blood management market to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period.



The patient blood management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The US held the major share of the global patient blood management in 2018. Factors such as new product launches and technological advancements in patient blood management products and the presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of this market in the US. Moreover, favorable reimbursement guidelines and high awareness about blood transfusion safety will further fuel market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Blood Management Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Product

4.3 Market, By End User

4.4 Market, By Component

4.5 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Donated Blood

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Blood Donations and Blood Donors

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in the Patient Blood Management Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated With Automated Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Market Penetration Opportunities in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Awareness Regarding the Safety of Donated Blood



6 Patient Blood Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Blood Processing Devices

6.2.1.1 Centrifuges

6.2.1.1.1 Longer Lifespan of Centrifuge Systems to Limit the Growth of This Segment

6.2.1.2 Blood Cell Processors

6.2.1.2.1 Technological Advancements in Centrifugation Systems Might Replace Blood Cell Processors in the Near Future

6.2.2 Blood Transfusion Devices

6.2.2.1 Apheresis Machines

6.2.2.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement for Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures to Support Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Plasma & Plasma Component Separators

6.2.2.2.1 Rising Awareness and Adoption of Hiv Viral Load Testing to Support Market Growth

6.2.2.3 Cell Salvage Systems

6.2.2.3.1 High Cost of Cell Salvage Systems as Well as the Dearth of Trained Professionals to Restrain Market Growth

6.2.2.4 Other Transfusion Devices

6.2.3 Blood Culture Screening Devices

6.2.3.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems

6.2.3.1.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems Segment to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period

6.2.3.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

6.2.3.2.1 Growing Automation to Support the Adoption of These Equipment Among End Users

6.2.4 Diagnostic & Testing Instruments

6.2.4.1 PCR Instruments

6.2.4.1.1 Significant Adoption of RT-PCR to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.4.2 Hematology Analyzers

6.2.4.2.1 Product Recalls and Safety Alerts are Expected to Restrain Market Growth

6.2.4.3 NGS Platforms

6.2.4.3.1 Rna-Seq is an Emerging Approach for Cancer Genome Testing

6.2.4.4 Blood Grouping Analyzers

6.2.4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Blood Grouping Analyzers for Forensic Studies to Support Market Growth

6.2.5 Blood Storage Devices

6.2.5.1 Medical Refrigerators

6.2.5.1.1 Medical Refrigerators Accounted for the Largest Share of the Blood Storage Devices Market in 2018

6.2.5.2 Medical Freezers

6.2.5.2.1 Technological Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Syringes & Needles

6.3.1.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost of Syringes and Needles Driving Their Adoption

6.3.2 Vials & Tubes

6.3.2.1 Easier Sample Collection Driving the Adoption of Vials and Tubes

6.3.3 Blood Bags

6.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Blood Donations to Support Market Growth

6.3.4 Other Accessories

6.4 Reagents and Kits

6.4.1 Blood Culture Media

6.4.2 Blood Typing Reagents

6.4.3 Slide Staining Reagents

6.4.4 Assay Kits

6.4.5 Other Reagents

6.5 Software

6.5.1 Blood Bank Management Software

6.5.2 Transfusion Management Software

6.5.3 Other Software



7 Patient Blood Management Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells

7.2.1 Growing Disease Incidence and Rising Surgical Volumes are Driving Demand for Whole Blood and Erythrocytes

7.3 Plasma

7.3.1 Expanding Applications of Blood Plasma Form a Key Driver of Market Growth



8 Patient Blood Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood Banks

8.2.1 High Demand for Safe Blood is Driving the Growth of This Segment

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 a Large Number of Surgical Procedures Performed in These Facilities is Supporting Market Growth

8.4 Diagnostic Clinics and & Pathology Labs

8.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliances for Established Diagnostic Clinics & Pathology Labs is Driving the Demand for Patient Blood Management Products



9 Patient Blood Management Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Market Due to the Presence of Well-Developed Healthcare Infrastructure & Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed in the Country to Drive the Market for Patient Blood Management Products

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Fuel the Demand for Blood Transfusion

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 a Large Number of Road Traffic Accidents Will Support the Growth of This Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Budgetary Constraints are AGfecting the Sale of Advanced Automated Systems

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Government Mandate to Deliver Safe Blood for Transfusion to Drive Market Growth

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Increasing Awareness About the Need and Safety of Blood Transfusion Will Drive Market Growth

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Well-Developed Healthcare System and Favorable Reimbursement Policy in the Country Will Propel Market Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China is Projected to Register Significant Growth Owing to a Large Patient Pool

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases is Driving the Demand for Patient Blood Management Products in the Country

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Presence of a Highly Developed Healthcare System to Contribute to Market Growth

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Growing Medical Tourism to Support the Growth of the Market in the Region

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Blood Donations is Hampering Market Growth

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2017-2019)

10.3.2 Product Launches (2017-2019)

10.3.3 Expansions (2017-2019)

10.3.4 Acquisitions (2017-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Haemonetics Corporation

11.2 Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

11.3 Terumo Corporation

11.4 Immucor Inc.

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 Macopharma

11.7 biomerieux S.A.

11.8 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

11.9 Kaneka Corporation

11.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.11 Abbott Laboratories

11.12 Grifols S.A.

11.13 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.14 Livanova PLC

11.15 Danaher Corporation

11.16 Other Companies

11.16.1 Mediware Information Systems

11.16.2 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

11.16.3 Haier Biomedical

11.16.4 Diatron

11.16.5 Bag Diagnostics GmbH



