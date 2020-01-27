W&T Offshore Awarded “Best Exploration and Production Company in North America – 2019” by World Finance

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced today that it has been awarded the "Best Exploration and Production Company - North America - 2019" by World Finance Magazine. This prestigious award recognizes W&T’s accomplishments in the development of North American oil and natural gas resources.



Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are honored to receive this award which recognizes W&T’s ability to see opportunity where others see challenges, thereby demonstrating innovation and ambition even in difficult industry conditions. This positive recognition for W&T is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all of our employees. 2019 was a year filled with many accomplishments including two accretive acquisitions that significantly increased production and total reserves. We were also high bidder on a number of new leases in the Gulf of Mexico federal lease sales in 2019, adding acreage and potential drilling opportunities. Operationally, we drilled a range of development and exploration wells with a 100% success rate. We plan to carry this positive momentum into 2020 and continue to accretively add value to W&T."

The complete list of the 2019 World Finance Oil and Gas Awards can be viewed at: www.worldfinance.com/awards/oil-gas-awards-2019 .

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 54 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 837,500 gross acres, including approximately 605,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 232,500 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com .

