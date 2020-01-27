Lithium Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles, Smart Phones, and Storage Platforms - Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts (2020-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Ion Batteries: for Electric Vehicles, Smart Phones, and Storage Platforms, Battery Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide Lithium-Ion Battery markets at $31 billion in 2019, are expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium-ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver. Rapid response to global warming is the primary growth driver.



The world market for lithium-ion batteries is increasing as these provide the substance of power for smartphones, eco-conscious electric vehicles, and serve as a base for energy platforms that offer power quality management functions. Lithium-ion battery markets are growing rapidly, with increasing expectations from auto manufacturers, the leading manufacturers of automotive lithium-ion batteries depend on significant innovation to stay in business.



Lithium-ion battery markets are growing rapidly. For example, Samsung SDI, one of the world's leading battery manufacturers, notes a noticeable growth in "large-sized" lithium-ion cells for xEVs electric vehicles (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) during the third quarter of 2019. Batteries for electric vehicles are characterized by bigger, higher-capacity cells. Energy storage systems are selling better than ever.



Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles

As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium-ion batteries, the cost of lithium-ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, - a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.



On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into:

EV - Electric Vehicle

Cell Phone

Defense / Military

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers:

Automotive / Delivery Vans

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools, Modules

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Market Leaders

Panasonic Corporation

Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Power, Inc.

Envision AESC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Johnson Controls / TYCO

Tesla

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Lithium Ion Battery: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Electric Vehicles Use Lithium Ion Batteries

1.1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

1.2 Lithium Ion Battery Economies of Scale

1.3 Solar Energy Storage Platforms

1.3.1 Renewable Energy

1.4 Lithium Ion Battery Innovation

1.5 Structure of Rechargeable Battery



2. Lithium Ion Battery Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market Driving Forces

2.2 Lithium Ion Battery Market Shares

2.2.1 Lithium Ion Battery Key Market Players

2.2.2 ATL

2.2.3 Panasonic

2.2.4 LG Chem - Reducing Cobalt & Increasing Nickel

2.2.5 SK Innovation

2.2.6 Tesla-/ Panasonic

2.2.7 BYD

2.2.8 Lithium Ion Battery Market Shares Dollars Worldwide 2019

2.3 Lithium Ion Battery Market Forecasts

2.4 Lithium Ion Battery Segment Forecasts

2.4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market for Automotive to Garner High Gains

2.4.2 Lithium Battery Automotive Market

2.4.3 Lithium Ion Battery Energy Storage

2.4.4 Lithium Battery Market Company Segments By Type

2.4.5 Automotive Batteries for Energy Storage

2.4.6 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Shares

2.4.7 Series or Parallel Lithium Ion Battery Pack

2.4.8 Lithium Batteries Power Consumer Products

2.4.9 Smart Cities

2.4.10 MIT Smart Cities Group

2.4.11 IBM Smarter Cities

2.5 Lithium Ion Battery Pricing

2.6 Lithium Ion Battery Regional Market Segments

2.6.1 Lithium ion Battery Market Asia Pacific (APAC) to Witness the Fastest Lithium Ion Battery Growth

2.6.2 China



3. Lithium Ion Battery Research and Technology

3.1 Technology BYD: Iron Phosphate Lithium

3.1.1 Recharging

3.2 Lithium Ion Battery Charger Research

3.3 Solid Electrolyte Interface (SEI)

3.4 Electric Vehicles



4. Lithium Ion Battery Company Profiles

4.1 Envision AESC

4.1.1 Envision AESC Automotive Battery

4.1.2 Envision AESC Wind Turbine Manufacturer with Energy Storage Platform

4.1.3 Envision AESC Lowers the Cost of Manufacturing EV Battery Cells

4.1.4 Envision Addresses EV Lithium Battery Major Challenges

4.1.5 Envision AESC Smart City Initiative

4.2 Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

4.2.1 Amperex Technology Co. Limited in 2018 Revenue

4.2.2 ATL 5C Super-Fast Charge Cell

4.2.3 TDK Owns ATL and the Samsung Note 7 Problem

4.3 BAK Battery

4.4 BYD

4.4.1 BYD Products

4.4.2 BYD Revenue

4.4.3 Anheuser-Busch Completes First Zero-Emission Beer Delivery Using BYD Truck

4.4.4 BYD Spin-Off of The Power Battery Business

4.4.5 BYD Partners with Toyota

4.4.6 BYD Solar Panels

4.4.7 BYD Red Electric Busses

4.4.8 BYD Battery

4.4.9 BYD Builds Largest Battery Plant in Lithium-Rich Chinese Province

4.4.10 BYD Residential Energy Storage B-Box HV

4.5 FDK Corporation and Fujitsu Laboratories

4.5.1 FDK and Fujitsu All-Solid-State Batteries

4.5.2 FDK and Fujitsu Create A Solid-State Battery for Use in IoT Applications Wearables And Mobile Devices

4.6 Fujitsu Solid-State Batteries

4.7 Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited

4.8 GS Yuasa International Ltd

4.9 Guoxuan

4.10 Hitachi

4.10.1 Hitachi Home and Commercial Smart Energy Storage

4.10.2 Hitachi's Revenue

4.11 HyperBorean

4.12 Innolith

4.13 Johnson Controls - JCI / Tyco Merger

4.14 LG Chem

4.15 Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

4.16 Nidec

4.16.1 Nidec Batteries Launched for Zero-Emission Vessels

4.17 Nissan

4.18 Panasonic

4.18.1 Panasonic a Primary Lithium Ion Battery Supplier to Tesla

4.18.2 Panasonic Building Production Capacity of Lithium Ion Automotive Batteries

4.18.3 Panasonic Battery Storage System Total Home Energy Solution

4.19 Pulead Technology Industry Co.Ltd.

4.20 Samsung

4.21 Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

4.22 SK Innovation

4.23 Sony

4.23.1 Sony Corporate Financial Data

4.24 Tesla

4.25 Toshiba

4.26 Umicore / Glencore

4.27 Lithium Ion Battery Producers

