Provident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income Increases by 22% in the December 2019 Quarter in Comparison to the December 2018 Quarter

Net Interest Margin Expands Five Basis Points to 3.59% in the December 2019 Quarter in Comparison to the December 2018 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 7% to $941.7 Million from June 30, 2019

Non-Performing Assets Decrease 45% to $3.4 Million at December 31, 2019 in Comparison to $6.2 Million at June 30, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced second quarter earnings results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $2.40 million, or $0.31 per diluted share (on 7.66 million average diluted shares outstanding), up 22 percent from the net income of $1.96 million, or $0.26 per diluted share (on 7.60 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to lower non-interest expenses, partly offset by lower non-interest income.

“I am pleased with our financial results for the December 2019 quarter. We continue to demonstrate reasonable growth in our loan portfolio, our credit quality metrics are very good, operating expenses are under control, and our capital levels are strong,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We look forward to 2020 and believe we are well-positioned for growth by serving the communities of the Inland Empire,” Mr. Blunden concluded.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 0.87 percent compared to 0.69 percent for the same period of fiscal 2019; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 7.81 percent compared to 6.42 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2019.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.40 million net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a $164,000 or six percent decrease from $2.56 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily attributable to higher non-interest expenses (primarily due to the $296,000 partial reversion of a previously expensed legal settlement, which was recognized during the prior sequential quarter and not replicated this quarter) and a lower recovery from the allowance for loan losses, partly offset by higher non-interest income (primarily due to higher loan servicing and other fees). Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $0.31 per share, down six percent from the $0.33 per share during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Return on average assets was 0.87 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 0.95 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 7.81 percent, compared to 8.46 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019 net income increased $1.18 million, or 31 percent, to $4.96 million from $3.78 million in the comparable period ended December 31, 2018; and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended December 31, 2019 increased 30 percent to $0.65 per share (on 7.65 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.50 per share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable six month period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $7.79 million decrease in non-interest expense; partly offset by a $5.52 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans.

Net interest income decreased $192,000, or two percent, to $9.64 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $9.83 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019, attributable to a lower average interest-earning assets balance, partly offset by an increase in the net interest margin. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $35.7 million, or three percent, to $1.07 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $36.1 million, or four percent, to $964.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year. The net interest margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 increased five basis points to 3.59 percent from 3.54 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets, partly offset by a slight increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by six basis points to 4.18 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 4.12 percent in the same quarter last year; while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 0.65 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.64 percent in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of loans receivable (including loans held for sale in the prior year) decreased by $7.1 million, or one percent, to $934.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $941.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of loans held for sale, partly offset by an increase in loans held for investment. There were no loans held for sale during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The average yield on loans receivable increased by three basis points to 4.42 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from an average yield of 4.39 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in the average yield on loans receivable was primarily attributable to a $378,000 deferred loan fee that was recognized in interest income as a result of a loan payoff in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from a previously classified non-performing loan that had been upgraded to pass as compared to $159,000 of deferred interest payments that was recognized from two non-performing loans that were paid off in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $81.6 million, up 108 percent from $39.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Loan principal payments received in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $65.2 million, up 58 percent from $41.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

The average balance of investment securities decreased by $6.4 million, or seven percent, to $87.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $93.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The average yield on investment securities increased 70 basis points to 2.60 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 1.90 percent for the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization ($97,000 vs. $224,000) and purchases of mortgage-backed securities during the last 12 months which had higher average yields than the existing portfolio.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $145,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, down from $278,000 in the same quarter last year, which included a $133,000 special cash dividend received on FHLB San Francisco stock last year, not replicated this quarter.

The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits, primarily cash with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, decreased $22.3 million, or 33 percent, to $45.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $67.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 1.62 percent, down 61 basis points from 2.23 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 largely as a result of three 25 basis point decreases in the targeted Federal Funds Rate in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2020.

Average deposits decreased $56.0 million, or six percent, to $833.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $889.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits consistent with the reduction in the Bank’s funding needs resulting from no loans originated for sale during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2020. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by three basis points to 0.37 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.40 percent in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased slightly to $647.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $648.1 million at June 30, 2019, while time deposits decreased $7.2 million, or four percent, to $185.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $193.1 million at June 30, 2019.

The average balance of borrowings, which consisted of FHLB advances, increased $20.0 million, or 18 percent, to $131.1 million while the average cost of borrowings decreased 12 basis points to 2.43 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an average balance of $111.1 million with an average cost of 2.55 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in the average balance of borrowings was primarily due to the new long-term borrowings with a lower average cost obtained during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (sequential quarter).

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $22,000, as compared to a recovery of $217,000 recorded during the same period of fiscal 2019 and a recovery of $181,000 recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (sequential quarter).

Non-performing assets, with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $2.8 million, or 45 percent, to $3.4 million, or 0.31 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.57 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The non-performing loans at December 31, 2019 are comprised of 16 single-family loans ($3.4 million) and one commercial business loan ($37,000). At both December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $14,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, compared to net loan recoveries of $123,000 or 0.05 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and net loan recoveries of $34,000 or 0.02 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets at December 31, 2019 were $13.7 million, comprised of $9.4 million of loans in the special mention category, $4.3 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned; while classified assets at June 30, 2019 were $16.2 million, comprised of $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category, $7.6 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, no new loans were restructured from their original terms and classified as restructured loans. The outstanding balance of restructured loans at December 31, 2019 was $1.8 million (six loans), down 53 percent from $3.8 million (eight loans) at June 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, all of the restructured loans were classified as substandard non-accrual. As of December 31, 2019, 49% or $888,000 of the restructured loans have a current payment status.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 0.73 percent of gross loans held for investment, compared to $7.1 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.80 percent of gross loans held for investment. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.26 million, or 63 percent, to $1.34 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $3.60 million in the same period of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of no loan sales during the current quarter. The gain on sale of loans last year, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, was $2.26 million. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $274,000, or 26 percent, primarily as a result of an increase in loan servicing and other loan fees. There were no loans originated for sale during the current or sequential quarters.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.33 million, or 31 percent, to $7.55 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $10.88 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses resulting from fewer employees and consistent with the scaling back of saleable single-family mortgage loan originations. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses increased $316,000 or four percent from $7.24 million. The increase in non-interest expenses for the sequential quarter was primarily due to the $296,000 partial reversion of a previously expensed legal settlement, which was recognized in other non-interest expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and not replicated this quarter.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 69 percent, an improvement from 81 percent in the same quarter last year but a slight increase from 68 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income tax was $1.05 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 30 percent from $810,000 in the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 30.51% as compared to 29.26% in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company believes that the tax provision recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects its current federal and state income tax obligations.

The Company repurchased 2,361 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at an average cost of $21.84 per share. As of December 31, 2019, a total of 71,284 shares or 19 percent of the April 2018 stock repurchase plan have been purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, leaving 301,716 shares available for future purchases.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-721-7239 and referencing access code number 1069003. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 4, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2689092.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts:



Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)



December 31,

September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, 2019 2019

2019 2019

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,233 $ 54,515 $ 70,632 $ 61,458 $ 67,359 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 77,161 85,088 94,090 102,510 84,990 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 5,237 5,517 5,969 6,294 6,563 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,921; $6,929; $7,076; $7,080 and $7,061, respectively; includes $4,173; $4,386; $5,094; $5,239 and $4,995 at fair value, respectively



941,729



924,314



879,925



883,554



875,413 Loans held for sale, at fair value - - - 30,500 57,562 Accrued interest receivable 3,292 3,380 3,424 3,386 3,156 Real estate owned, net - - - - - FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 Premises and equipment, net 10,967 11,215 8,226 8,395 8,601 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,569 13,068 14,385 15,099 15,327 Total assets $ 1,107,387 $ 1,105,296 $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 85,846 $ 85,338 $ 90,184 $ 90,875 $ 78,866 Interest-bearing deposits 747,804 746,398 751,087 786,009 794,018 Total deposits 833,650 831,736 841,271 876,884 872,884 Borrowings 131,085 131,092 101,107 101,121 111,135 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities



18,876



20,299



21,831



20,181



20,474 Total liabilities 983,611 983,127 964,209 998,186 1,004,493 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,097,615; 18,091,865; 18,081,365; 18,064,365and 18,053,115 shares issued, respectively; 7,483,071; 7,479,682; 7,486,106; 7,497,357 and 7,506,855 shares outstanding, respectively) 181 181 181 181 181 Additional paid-in capital 95,118 94,795 94,351 96,114 95,913 Retained earnings 193,704 192,354 190,839 191,103 192,306 Treasury stock at cost (10,614,544; 10,612,183; 10,559,259; 10,567,008 and 10,546,260 shares, respectively) (165,360 ) (165,309 ) (164,891 ) (166,352 ) (165,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 133 148 161 163 169 Total stockholders’ equity 123,776 122,169 120,641 121,209 122,677 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,107,387 $ 1,105,296 $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 10,320 $ 10,331 $ 20,395 $ 20,505 Investment securities 567 444 1,181 789 FHLB – San Francisco stock 145 278 288 421 Interest-earning deposits 189 387 435 725 Total interest income 11,221 11,440 22,299 22,440 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 117 117 227 225 Savings deposits 131 147 265 298 Time deposits 530 630 1,062 1,251 Borrowings 804 715 1,524 1,478 Total interest expense 1,582 1,609 3,078 3,252 Net interest income 9,639 9,831 19,221 19,188 Recovery from allowance for loan losses (22 ) (217 ) (203 ) (454 ) Net interest income, after recovery from allowance for loan losses 9,661 10,048 19,424 19,642 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 367 277 500 601 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net (43 ) 2,263 (129 ) 5,395 Deposit account fees 451 509 898 1,014 Loss on sale and operations of real estate owned acquired in the settlement of loans - (7 ) - (6 ) Card and processing fees 371 392 761 790 Other 198 161 384 350 Total non-interest income 1,344 3,595 2,414 8,144 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,999 7,211 9,984 15,461 Premises and occupancy 880 1,274 1,758 2,619 Equipment 262 495 541 916 Professional expenses 331 411 739 858 Sales and marketing expenses 212 253 329 422 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 59 172 43 337 Other 811 1,059 1,398 1,966 Total non-interest expense 7,554 10,875 14,792 22,579 Income before taxes 3,451 2,768 7,046 5,207 Provision for income taxes 1,053 810 2,086 1,426 Net income $ 2,398 $ 1,958 $ 4,960 $ 3,781 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.50 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Ended December 31,

September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019 2019

2018

Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 10,320 $ 10,075 $ 9,576 $ 10,011 $ 10,331 Investment securities 567 614 661 592 444 FHLB – San Francisco stock 145 143 142 144 278 Interest-earning deposits 189 246 426 386 387 Total interest income 11,221 11,078 10,805 11,133 11,440 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 117 110 101 102 117 Savings deposits 131 134 135 139 147 Time deposits 530 532 530 600 630 Borrowings 804 720 669 680 715 Total interest expense 1,582 1,496 1,435 1,521 1,609 Net interest income 9,639 9,582 9,370 9,612 9,831 Provision (recovery) for loan losses (22 ) (181 ) (25 ) 4 (217 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 9,661 9,763 9,395 9,608 10,048 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 367 133 188 262 277 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net (43 ) (86 ) 21 1,719 2,263 Deposit account fees 451 447 443 471 509 Gain (loss) on sale and operations of real estate owned acquired in the settlement of loans, net - - - 2 (7 ) Card and processing fees 371 390 405 373 392 Other 198 186 258 225 161 Total non-interest income 1,344 1,070 1,315 3,052 3,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,999 4,985 5,396 9,292 7,211 Premises and occupancy 880 878 1,133 1,286 1,274 Equipment 262 279 1,141 417 495 Professional expenses 331 408 493 513 411 Sales and marketing expenses 212 117 312 246 253 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 59 (16 ) 129 124 172 Other 811 587 1,053 1,122 1,059 Total non-interest expense 7,554 7,238 9,657 13,000 10,875 Income (loss) before taxes 3,451 3,595 1,053 (340 ) 2,768 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,053 1,033 266 (189 ) 810 Net income (loss) $ 2,398 $ 2,562 $ 787 $ (151 ) $ 1,958 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.69 % 0.91 % 0.66 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 7.81 % 6.42 % 8.13 % 6.22 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.18 % 10.88 % 11.18 % 10.88 % Net interest spread 3.53 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.36 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.54 % 3.61 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio 68.78 % 81.00 % 68.37 % 82.61 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 111.43 % 110.98 % 111.52 % 110.92 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.50 Book value per share $ 16.54 $ 16.34 $ 16.54 $ 16.34 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,482,300 7,506,106 7,482,367 7,468,537 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,658,050 7,601,759 7,651,441 7,579,414 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,483,071 7,506,855 7,483,071 7,506,855 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 52,671 $ 24,180 $ 86,300 $ 41,396 Multi-family 20,164 10,068 76,640 22,777 Commercial real estate 6,479 3,175 8,898 8,480 Construction 2,313 1,863 3,209 3,343 Consumer loans 1 - 1 - Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 81,628 $ 39,286 $ 175,048 $ 75,996 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE: Retail originations $ - $ 87,913 $ - $ 215,046 Wholesale originations - 58,504 - 127,692 Total loans originated for sale $ - $ 146,417 $ - $ 342,738 LOANS SOLD: Servicing released $ - $ 165,484 $ - $ 376,534 Servicing retained - 2,026 - 2,784 Total loans sold $ - $ 167,510 $ - $ 379,318





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return (loss) on average assets 0.87 % 0.95 % 0.29 % -0.05 % 0.69 % Return (loss) on average stockholders’ equity 7.81 % 8.46 % 2.60 % -0.49 % 6.42 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.18 % 11.05 % 11.12 % 10.83 % 10.88 % Net interest spread 3.53 % 3.58 % 3.46 % 3.46 % 3.48 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.52 % 3.53 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio 68.78 % 67.95 % 90.38 % 102.65 % 81.00 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 111.43 % 111.61 % 111.45 % 111.28 % 110.98 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 Book value per share $ 16.54 $ 16.33 $ 16.12 $ 16.17 $ 16.34 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,482,300 7,482,435 7,496,457 7,506,770 7,506,106 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,658,050 7,647,763 7,626,661 7,506,770 7,601,759 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,483,071 7,479,682 7,486,106 7,497,357 7,506,855 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 52,671 $ 33,629 $ 31,982 $ 15,288 $ 24,180 Multi-family 20,164 56,476 14,513 21,546 10,068 Commercial real estate 6,479 2,419 2,882 5,197 3,175 Construction 2,313 896 1,846 1,970 1,863 Consumer loans 1 - - - - Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 81,628 $ 93,420 $ 51,223 $ 44,001 $ 39,286 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE: Retail originations $ - $ - $ 9,593 $ 72,353 $ 87,913 Wholesale originations - - 4,057 38,353 58,504 Total loans originated for sale $ - $ - $ 13,650 $ 110,706 $ 146,417 LOANS SOLD: Servicing released $ - $ - $ 40,956 $ 134,264 $ 165,484 Servicing retained - - 2,003 2,409 2,026 Total loans sold $ - $ - $ 42,959 $ 136,673 $ 167,510





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 Allowance for loan losses $ 6,921 $ 6,929 $ 7,076 $ 7,080 $ 7,061 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.36 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.69 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.79 % 0.80 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) (0.01 )% (0.02 )% (0.01 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )% Non-performing loans $ 3,427 $ 5,230 $ 6,218 $ 6,115 $ 6,062 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 986 $ 990 $ 665 $ 699 $ 2





Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ (22 ) $ (181 ) $ (25 ) $ 4 $ (217 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (14 ) $ (34 ) $ (21 ) $ (15 ) $ (123 ) As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.24% 10.21% 10.50% 10.17% 9.96% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.62% 16.32% 18.00% 17.24% 17.17% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.62% 16.32% 18.00% 17.24% 17.17% Total risk-based capital ratio 17.65% 17.37% 19.13% 18.34% 18.26% As of December 31, 2019 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit $ 800 2.63 % $ 600 2.32 % U.S. SBA securities 2,816 2.35 2,939 2.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 73,545 2.85 81,451 2.51 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 77,161 2.83 % $ 84,990 2.51 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 3,246 3.77 % $ 3,942 3.49 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 1,760 4.51 2,311 4.28 Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations 231 4.63 310 3.95 Total investment securities available for sale $ 5,237 4.06 % $ 6,563 3.79 % Total investment securities $ 82,398 2.91 % $ 91,553 2.60 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of December 31,

2019

2018

Balance

Rate(1) Balance

Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Held to maturity: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 347,344 4.20 % $ 312,499 4.48 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 479,151 4.34 447,033 4.29 Commercial real estate 107,613 4.98 112,830 4.83 Construction 6,914 7.04 3,986 7.37 Other - - 167 6.50 Commercial business 578 6.09 455 6.45 Consumer 140 15.00 103 15.05 Total loans held for investment 941,740 4.38 % 877,073 4.44 % Advance payments of escrows 56 95 Deferred loan costs, net 6,854 5,306 Allowance for loan losses (6,921 ) (7,061 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 941,729 $ 875,413 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 29,798 3.74 % $ 17,247 3.36 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.









As of December 31,

2019

2018 Balance

Rate(1)

Balance Rate(1)

DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 85,846 - % $ 78,866 - % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 269,454 0.12 256,549 0.12 Savings accounts 259,035 0.2 277,145 0.21 Money market accounts 33,418 0.28 36,627 0.28 Time deposits 185,897 1.13 223,697 1.12 Total deposits $ 833,650 0.37 % $ 872,884 0.4 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ - - % $ - - % Three months or less - - - - Over three to six months - - 10,000 1.53 Over six months to one year 10,000 3.92 - - Over one year to two years 31,078 2.41 10,000 3.92 Over two years to three years 30,000 1.9 21,135 2.81 Over three years to four years 20,000 2 10,000 2.2 Over four years to five years 20,007 2.5 20,000 2 Over five years 20,000 2.7 40,000 2.6 Total borrowings $ 131,085 2.41 % $ 111,135 2.52 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net (2) $ 934,060 4.42 % $ 941,192 4.39 % Investment securities 87,108 2.60 % 93,468 1.90 % FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,199 7.07 % 8,199 13.56 % Interest-earning deposits 45,519 1.62 % 67,760 2.23 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,074,886 4.18 % $ 1,110,619 4.12 % Total assets $ 1,107,102 $ 1,142,302 Deposits $ 833,554 0.37 % $ 889,557 0.40 % Borrowings 131,084 2.43 % 111,141 2.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 964,638 0.65 % $ 1,000,698 0.64 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 122,820 $ 122,017

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes loans held for sale at fair value for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net (2) $ 918,666 4.44 % $ 954,148 4.30 % Investment securities 91,527 2.58 % 92,384 1.71 % FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,199 7.03 % 8,199 10.27 % Interest-earning deposits 45,015 1.89 % 67,552 2.10 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,063,407 4.19 % $ 1,122,283 4.00 % Total assets $ 1,095,219 $ 1,153,265 Deposits $ 832,187 0.37 % $ 896,217 0.39 % Borrowings 121,363 2.49 % 115,577 2.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 953,550 0.64 % $ 1,011,794 0.64 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 122,001 $ 121,511 (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes loans held for sale at fair value for the six months ended December 31, 2018.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality (1)

(Unaudited – Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding

restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 1,607 $ 2,737 $ 3,315 $ 2,657 $ 2,572 Construction - 1,139 971 745 745 Total 1,607 3,876 4,286 3,402 3,317 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total - - - - - Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 1,783 1,316 1,891 2,669 2,698 Commercial business loans 37 38 41 44 47 Total 1,820 1,354 1,932 2,713 2,745 Total non-performing loans 3,427 5,230 6,218 6,115 6,062 Real estate owned, net - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 3,427 $ 5,230 $ 6,218 $ 6,115 $ 6,062

(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.