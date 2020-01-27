Bioinks: The Living Foundation of Functional Bioprinting

Report Includes: - An overview and market outlook of bioinks (or biological inks) based on biomaterials encapsulating living cells. - Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

- Discussion of issues related to bioink manufacturing, types and main properties, and current and emerging trends in bioink production

- Recent achievements in life science due to 3D bioprinting, and current and emerging applications of 3D bioprinting



The term bioprinting refers to utilization of additive manufacturing to create 3D structures that contain one or more types of living cells as well as other substances such as growing factors and biomaterials.These structures (also known as scaffolds) are designed to mimic natural tissues and, possibly, organs.



Actually, scaffolds can be of two types: acellular, in which cells are seeded after printing (top-down approach); and cellular, in which the cells are printed together within the scaffold material (bottom-up approach). Bioprinting is associated with the bottom-up approach.



Until now, bioprinting has not yet been able to create complete, fully functional organs, but it has been utilized to produce small-scale tissue constructs and miniature simplified version of organs, known as organoids.Reproduction of human organs is naturally expected to raise many ethical issues.



In the meantime, bioprinted structures are finding application in drug development, tissue engineering, toxicology screening, pathology modeling, and customized cancer treatment. Bioprinting is achieving large interest in the biomedical field due to its capability to produce tissues on-demand and in-situ.

