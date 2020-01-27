Generic Oncology Drugs Market Overview by Size, Industry Demand, Leading Players, Key Regions and Forecast till 2027

The report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company information with regards to revenue, segment share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Generic Oncology Drugs Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecule Type, Indication, and Geography. The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global generic oncology drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market, based on the molecule type was segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2018, the small molecule segment held a largest market share of 87.67% of the generic oncology drugs market, by molecule type. The advantages of small molecules in terms of their complexity and molecular size that can traverse throughout reach to target site and show its effective action as well as advent of personalized drug development are the major factors to likely account for the growth of the segment over the years to come. However, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years.

Prominent Players:

1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

2. Sandoz International GMBH

3. Glenmark

4. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

5. MSN Laboratories

6. Aurobindo Pharma

7. Intas Pharmaceuticals

8. Zydus Cadila

9. Mylan N.V.

10. Cipla Inc.

11. Fresenius Kabi AG

12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths across the globe and is extremely affecting the quality of life. Thus, cancer will be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately, 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India total deaths due to cancer were 784,821. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced cancer diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Thus driving the growth of generic oncology drugs during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global generic oncology drugs market industry. For instance, in July 2019, Sandoz announced the launch of the generic oncology medicine gefitinib indicated for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating mutations of EGFR-TK, which is recommended by ESMO as first-line treatment. Moreover, in September 2016, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with US-based Particle Sciences Inc. to develop and market a generic version of Celgene's ABRAXANE which is used in treatments of breast and lung cancers.



The Target Audience for the Report on the Generic Oncology Drugs Market:

• Manufactures

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Distributors

• Investors

• Governments

• Equity research firms

• Consultants

