Asia Pacific Orthopedic Device Industry Revenue is expected to reach around USD 14 Billion by 2025: Ken Research

ASIA-PACIFIC, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market is driven by increased geriatric population in the region coupled with increase in osteoporosis and osteoarthritis cases. According to Asian development bank, Asia is home to more than 500 million individuals aged 65 years and above as of 2018; this number is expected to reach 923 million by middle of this century.The decline in costs associated with implants in certain countries has increased the affordability of procedures. This is mainly due to government regulations; however it has negatively impacted certain companies. For instance in India, after the medical device act came into play, the knee implant costs was capped by 69% of the usual amount of USD 2,100.Mergers and acquisitions in the market are expected to rise in emerging as well as developing markets due to the revised regulations of classifying the medical devices as per the FDA standards. These regulations have made it difficult for global players to export certain items; hence companies are entering market majorly by acquisitions such as Stryker’s acquisition of Trauson holdings in China (orthopedics segment) in the year 2013.Trade Wars may Hamper Domestic Market Growth: The ongoing trade wars have made it difficult for certain domestic companies to sell their products in US and China. Apart from this, trade war between Korea and Japan might affect the overall medical device sector of both the countries. The recent sanctions on China medical devices imposed a 25.0% tariff on the medical devices segment; hence raising the price of products. The continuation of these sanctions will have a negative impact on Asia Pacific orthopedic device industry as majority of revenue for the region comes from China.Increasing Focus on R&D: An accelerating shift in Asian domestic manufacturers’ expenditure towards R&D in medical devices landscape is already leading to the increase in the total number of innovative products. There is more competition for innovative programs and less regulations of clinical studies; hence increasing the number of clinical trials. As R&D capabilities of the domestic companies increase, they will be able to offer much large portfolio of products such as their international competitors. A large number of domestic Asian companies are trying to produce products, which are at par with quality as compared to imported products’ enabling them to charge a better price as compared to earlier products.Increasing Medical tourism in the Asia Pacific Region: International organizations are beginning to recognize the potential value of the Asian orthopedic device market owing to the continuing expansion of medical tourism. The country has a level of technological sophistication and infrastructure that will enable it to maintain a strong position in this sector. The medical tourism is majorly driven by private sector healthcare providers as they constantly upgrade their technology and infrastructure and provide better healthcare as compared to government in certain regions of Asia Pacific. The trend is further expected to grow over long term.Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication ” Asia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Outlook to 2025 – By Country (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoAPAC), By Type of Treatment (Joint, Spine, Trauma and Orthobiology and Sports Medicine); and By Type of End User (Multispecialty and Orthopedic Specialty Hospitals)” observed that the market is still in an infancy growth stage and will witness further growth owing to factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increase in number of orthopedic healthcare establishments and increasing support by government for the domestic players. Asia Pacific orthopedic device market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 8.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2025.Key Segments Covered:-By CountryChinaJapanAustraliaKoreaIndiaTaiwanThailandNew ZealandSingaporeMalaysiaHong KongVietnamPakistanIndonesiaBangladeshPhilippinesBy Type of TreatmentJointBy Type of Joint ImplantKneeHipOthers (Extremities, Shoulders, Wrist, Ankle and other Joints)SpineBy Type of Spinal ImplantFusionNon FusionTraumaBy Type of Trauma ImplantInternal FixationExternal FixationOrthobiology & Sports MedicineBy Type of End UserMultispecialty HospitalsOrthopedic Specialty HospitalsKey Target AudienceOrthopedic Device ManufacturersOrthopedic Device Distributors / Traders / WholesalersOrthopedic Device Subcomponent ManufacturersIndustry AssociationHospitalsTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period: 2013 -2018Forecast Period: 2019-2025Companies Covered:-Asia Pacific RegionStrykerMedtronicSmith and NephewZimmer BiometJ&JKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Asia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Value Chain AnalysisAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market OverviewAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market TrendsAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market ChallengesAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Future ProjectionsAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Segmentation by CountryAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Segmentation by Type of treatmentAsia Pacific Orthopedic Device Market Segmentation by Type of End UserCompetition Analysis of Asia Pacific Orthopedic Device CompaniesCountry Profiles – India, China, Korea, JapanTo Know More, Click On The Link Below:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



