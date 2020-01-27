Roemin Creative Technology provides reasons to do a website redesign which can be the best ROI

Website Redesign

What is the average website lifespan and how long should they last? Check out the reasons why your website must have a website redesign

Do you know that an average website lifespan is 2 to 3 years?” — Roemin Creative Technology

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Websites are not the wine that gets even better with the time”

With the ever-increasing amount of website developers popping up and digital marketing space are growing more and more, websites are becoming more affordable and more accessible. But, with all this competition and new website trends, you may find yourself asking,

How much of a shelf life does my website have?

How long before we redesign or complete revamp our website?

How do I keep engaging my potential audience/customers?

Do I feel like I can engage with the existing content?

Launching a new website is a quite emotional rollercoaster, it's like going on a first date, are they attractive and engaged enough?

Will the front end be as shiny and attractive after the current trend goes out of favor?

Is my website optimized with SEO and content marketing strategies?

Reasons Why it’s time to get website redesign ------->

--> Outdated website design - Having a bad look and feel

Businesses may have many different reasons to redesign, but the main one is the old-looking site and outdated compared to new web design trends. Even people with no experience in web design can tell they’re outdated. This can cause multiple issues for the company, especially if they’re up against the fierce competition. Companies and consumers alike benefit from easy to use and up to date websites, that instill confidence into those using the site.

Once you’re past that initial stage, your website is live and the trepidation wears off, you can start focusing on your digital marketing plan and content to add to the longevity of the site. However, what looked good in 2016, may not look so good in 2020.

--> Fresh content

Just like me, you may have sat writing a blog post about something that’s currently deemed ‘trending’. But, how long does that trend last? Boost the news suggests out of 30 articles over a 4 month, 74% of articles traffic reaches its peak on the day of the article is published. The peak in traffic is quickly followed by a drastic drop. Within one week, traffic of articles drops on average by 90%.

After one month, the average daily traffic of articles is equivalent to merely 1.7% of initial traffic during the peak.

So why do we do it to ourselves? Many experts would say, to keep the website’s flame alight! The nuts and bolts of our site rely on us to keep the content fresh and up to date. Roemin Creative Technology is firm believers in ‘content is the new SEO’. Utilizing new and exciting blog posts, videos, infographics, and engaging content to keep traffic coming to our site.

--> Outdated UX design

We’re all guilty of it, who doesn’t do it? We probably spend more time on our competitor’s websites, than we do on our own. If you don’t I recommend you do it! Spending time exploring similar companies and paying attention to what they are doing is invaluable. Sites that utilize the latest design trends and understand users’ behaviors tend to be far ahead of the game. UX and UI designers can help you get the best out of your site, not only by implementing new and innovative functionality but, providing the best possible experience to your visitors and potentially converting leads into potential customers.

--> If it doesn’t work, FIX it!

UX designs are not the only thing to consider when thinking about a website redesign, it’s about content marketing, branding as well as SEO things. All the aspects play an essential role in growing business simultaneously.

Behind the scenes, it’s just as important if not more to the success of your website. It’s not enough to have just a great looking site, if it doesn’t respond the way it should or has limited functionality, the site will fail to convert customers. Whilst the site isn’t functioning correctly, the company may lose ROI possibilities (Budget that could be spent on a redesign)

What’s next?

The fact is, We don’t want to invest in website redesign -- but accept the reasons to redesign, just go for it, if not now than you probably need it in future.

There’s lots of conflicting information online, some would say bias regarding how long a website’s life expectancy is. Developers now have a plethora of swanky, engaging and creative templates to choose from but, off the shelf, products have been designed for the masses rather than the individual thus, in my opinion affecting the overall longevity of a website.

We recommend choosing a full-service digital agency that can work with your team to understand your core business and create a website that showcases your services or products. There is no magic number or defined sell-by date, however, if the site doesn’t have the same magic anymore, it’s time to think of a redesign.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.