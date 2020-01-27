Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

SMi Group: The Royal Navy show their support and will be speaking at the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London, this May

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, it was announced that robots and autonomous mine-hunters are set to revolutionise Royal Navy operations after the Defence Secretary announced a £75million injection into pioneering new technology.The increase in funding will be allocated to two new mine-hunter vessels with cutting-edge sonars to enable remote mine-hunting at higher range, speed and accuracy in the Gulf, as well as a new joint military and industry hi-tech accelerator, NavyX. *With that in mind, SMi Group’s 4th annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference will be held in London on 13th – 14th May 2020. Delegates will be briefed on the latest updates on NavyX, the Royal Navy’s new venture designed to rapidly bring autonomous systems into naval service in order to give modern navies the advantage with the current warfighting edge as well as into the future.For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £400 will expire on Friday 31st January. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/einpr2 Key speaker for 2020:On day-one of the event, Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy will be presenting exclusive updates on ‘Royal Navy Unmanned Systems: NavyX Update’, covering:• NavyX aim and objectives• Current projects• Future activities and aspirations to accelerate the introduction of autonomous systems into the RN This year’s agenda features several high-level planners from international navies, including the US, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, NATO and the Netherlands, who are set to give comprehensive briefings on unmanned platform updates, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, autonomy, technological innovation, and much more.The event brochure with the two=day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.umsconference.com/einpr2 Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology13th-14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd and Intrepid MindsFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.uk*(Source: gov.uk)---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.