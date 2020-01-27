5G Services in North America to 2025, Featuring AT&T, Sprint and Verizon
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American 5G services market and its segments, which are divided by applications, end users and country. The services considered in this report include deployment services; support services such as preemptive services offered by technology vendors like Cisco and Ericsson; radio services; predictive services; and operating services (offered by telecom providers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) such as wireless, strategic, voice and data services. It discusses the different applications of 5G services in order to derive specific market estimates. The types of applications include URLLC, mMTC, eMBB and FWA, and the type of end user is further subdivided into consumers and enterprises subsegments. The enterprise segment comprises energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and others (such as home automation, education, agriculture, BFSI and chemical). The country level segment covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American 5G services market.
Market size is forecasted for 2020, 2021 and 2025. Forecasted values are based on technology vendors as well as telecom providers, and governments investments in the commercialization of 5G. As revenue generation has yet to be done through 5G services and commercial deployment is still ongoing, it is expected that the market for 5G services will start to boom by 2020.
The Report Includes:
- A descriptive study with an impact analysis of the 5G telecommunication services in the North American region
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada and Mexico with revenue forecasts through 2025
- Evaluation of growth driving factors, such as increasing demand for ultra-low latency connectivity as well as increasing development of connected IoT devices strengthening the role of 5G services across the telecom market
- Discussion on market opportunities, including ecosystem architecture, network planning and impact, service design and ROI impact, and 5G stakeholders and their key strategies
- Profiles description of major 5G network providers and commercial partner companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- 4G vs. 5G
- 3G vs. 4G vs. 5G
- 5G Speed
- Wireless Network Evolution
- Latest Implementations and Trials of 5G Services
- Initial Phase (Years: 2012-2014)
- Current Phase (Years: 2018-2019)
- Expected Phase (Years: 2020-2025)
- Performance Criteria for 5G
- Drivers of 5G Services
- Increasing Demand for Broadband Services
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Key Challenges in Rolling Out 5G
- Small Cell Deployment Challenge
- Fiber Backhaul
- Spectrum
- Device Availability
- Coordination of Industry Verticals
- Net Neutrality
- The FCC's 5G Fast Plan for America
- Making More Spectrum Available in the Marketplace
- Updating Infrastructure Policy
- Modernizing Outdated Regulations
- 5G Use Cases
- High-Speed Broadband in the Home and Office
- Quick Deployment/Temporary Connectivity
- Industrial Automation
- Remote Object Manipulation
- Virtual Reality and Meeting
- Key Market Developments
4. Market Breakdown by Application
- North American Market for 5G Services by Application
- URLLC
- mMTC
- eMBB
- FWA
5. Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Enterprises
- Industry Verticals
6. Market Breakdown by Country
- Introduction
- U.S.
- Driving Factors
- Key Players in Broadband
- Canada
- Mexico
7. Company Profiles
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group Plc
- China Mobile
- China Telecom Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Intel Corp.
- KT Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics
- Sk Telecom
- Sprint Corp.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.
- Telstra
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group
