Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Awards Global Deal to TomTom

TomTom to Supply Maps, Navigation and Live Services for New Uconnect 5 Infotainment System

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that it will provide FCA with maps, navigation and live services for the all-new Uconnect 5 in-vehicle infotainment system. Drivers of upcoming Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia and Ram Trucks vehicles will benefit from a wide-range of innovative features provided by TomTom, including: IQ Maps, traffic, electric vehicle (EV) & connected services, destination prediction, and user interface. The first models equipped with Uconnect 5 will hit the road in 2020.



"We are delighted to be building on our long-term relationship with FCA,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “FCA will be the first automaker to offer automatic over-the-air map updates to drivers globally – thanks to TomTom IQ Maps.”

Uconnect 5 includes the full array of TomTom’s traffic and connected services. This includes EV services showing charging points and their availability. New to FCA vehicles, dynamic range mapping will help electric and internal combustion engine vehicles drivers to visualize the vehicle’s range by displaying how far they can drive on their map. If the battery or fuel is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver will be prompted via an onscreen warning to navigate towards a charging point or fuel station. The user will be provided with a cost comparison of available recharging /refueling stations that are within range.

Destination prediction is a new feature that enables the system to learn when it is time to prompt the driver with guidance towards one of the user’s favorite places.

TomTom’s integrated solution will be displayed across both the center console and cluster screens, featuring a TomTom user-interface, both in terms of look and feel. This integrated approach means the Uconnect 5 system can project moving lane and turn-by-turn guidance, as well as speed camera, traffic and hazard warnings to the vehicle’s cluster screen. This feature reduces lateral head movement so drivers can focus on the road for a smooth and safer drive.

Uconnect 5 will be available in all key FCA markets excluding China.

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

